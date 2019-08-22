WATERLOO -- KBBG radio is struggling for money to stay on the air.
Board members of the Waterloo-based public radio station confirmed president and executive director Deborah Berry has been laid off as the station deals with financial difficulties.
Afro-American Community Broadcasting Inc., broadcasting as KBBG-FM 88.1, has been on the air for more than 40 years, targeting its news and entertainment programming primarily at the Cedar Valley's black audience.
Requests for more information were directed to board chairman Robert C. Wright, who did not return calls. Berry, who had served as president since July 2017, also did not return a call for comment.
Available public records appear to show budget issues facing the station.
An audit provided on the KBBG website indicated the station suffered a $127,000 loss in 2017. Revenues had fallen nearly $80,000, while expenses grew by nearly $50,000 that year.
"Fundraising and event participation declined steadily over the past few years because the Waterloo and Cedar Valley area have been hit hard by the economic downturn," the audit stated.
"The Corporation for Public Broadcasting changed the organization's community service grant eligibility status during 2014," it continued. "Because of this, the organization received less grant funds each year. These funds represent a large portion of cash income each year."
The audit indicated the board of directors was expanded in 2017, and the new board had adopted a plan to boost fundraising with a target of $309,000 in 2018. A 2018 audit was not available, and it is unclear whether the fundraising plan was implemented.
A mortgage on file with the Black Hawk County Recorder's Office shows Afro-American Community Broadcasting Inc. borrowed $100,000 from Dupaco Community Credit Union in September, securing it with the station's property.
Founded in 1977 by Jimmie Porter, Afro-American Community Broadcasting Inc. went on the air July 26, 1978, broadcasting from a house on Cottage Street. It moved into its current building at 918 Newell St. in 1996.
Porter died in 2007. His wife and longtime president Lou Porter retired in 2014 and died earlier this year.
