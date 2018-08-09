MANCHESTER — Buchanan County Conservation Board staff and Crawdaddy Outdoors will host a whitewater kayaking excursion on the Manchester whitewater course, starting at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 16.
Ages 10 and older are welcome to attend; cost is $40 per person. Carpooling is available from Fontana Park.
To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
