Manchester whitewater course

A kayaking excursion to the Manchester whitewater course is planned Aug. 16.

MANCHESTER — Buchanan County Conservation Board staff and Crawdaddy Outdoors will host a whitewater kayaking excursion on the Manchester whitewater course, starting at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 16.

Ages 10 and older are welcome to attend; cost is $40 per person. Carpooling is available from Fontana Park.

To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.

