MANCHESTER — A “Whitewater Kayaking for Beginners” class is set for 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14.
Buchanan County and Bremer County Conservation staff are teaming with Crawdaddy Outdoors to host the excursion on the Manchester Whitewater Course.
The course was created to mitigate the hazards of the dam on the Maquoketa River and features a series of six 18-inch drops along a 800-foot stretch of the river. Participants will begin with a lesson on kayaking in the still headwaters and follow that up with instruction on how to navigate the whitewater. Kayaks, paddles, helmets and lifejackets will be provided.
Carpooling will be available from Buchanan County Nature Center and Bremer County Conservation Office on request.
Minimum age is 10, and cost is $40 per person. Participants should either bring a lunch and drink or money for lunch. Register at www.buchanancounty parks.com under the events tab.
Participants learn kayak skills before navigating the whitewater course.
