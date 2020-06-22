Kayakers rescued on Black Hawk Creek in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Firefighters rescued nine kayakers from Black Hawk Creek over the weekend, prompting officials to urge caution when paddling on waterways swollen with recent rains.
“We want to encourage people to use caution,” said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Sunday’s rescue came around 11:30 a.m. when kayaking party of two adults and seven children ages 6 to 14 encountered a fallen tree in the creek about 500 yards upstream from Ansborough Avenue.
Two of the boats capsized, and one of the youths was hanging from the snag, Petersen said. Others were able to get to the north shore for safety.
Firefighters used a boat to pick up the stranded kayakers and took them to Hope Martin Park. No injuries were reported.
Petersen said the kayakers were wearing life vests.
During the rescue, firefighters heard of a second kayaking party upstream that ran into similar problems but were able to recover and continue their trip.
