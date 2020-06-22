You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kayakers rescued on Black Hawk Creek in Waterloo
0 comments
breaking top story

Kayakers rescued on Black Hawk Creek in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}
clip art ambulance

WATERLOO – Firefighters rescued nine kayakers from Black Hawk Creek over the weekend, prompting officials to urge caution when paddling on waterways swollen with recent rains.

“We want to encourage people to use caution,” said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Sunday’s rescue came around 11:30 a.m. when kayaking party of two adults and seven children ages 6 to 14 encountered a fallen tree in the creek about 500 yards upstream from Ansborough Avenue.

Two of the boats capsized, and one of the youths was hanging from the snag, Petersen said. Others were able to get to the north shore for safety.

Firefighters used a boat to pick up the stranded kayakers and took them to Hope Martin Park. No injuries were reported.

Petersen said the kayakers were wearing life vests.

During the rescue, firefighters heard of a second kayaking party upstream that ran into similar problems but were able to recover and continue their trip.

WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos

WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos

From the Courier archives: Videos of emergency workers and good Samaritans pulling off dramatic rescues in the Cedar Valley.

1:58
Truck Rollover Rescue
Local News

Truck Rollover Rescue

  • 0

Raw footage of firefighters rescuing a driver from an overturned truck following a collision on Highway 218 south of Washburn, Iowa. April 1, 2014.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News