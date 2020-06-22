Kayakers rescued on Black Hawk Creek in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Firefighters rescued nine kayakers from Black Hawk Creek over the weekend, prompting officials to urge caution when paddling on waterways swollen with recent rains.

“We want to encourage people to use caution,” said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Sunday’s rescue came around 11:30 a.m. when kayaking party of two adults and seven children ages 6 to 14 encountered a fallen tree in the creek about 500 yards upstream from Ansborough Avenue.

Two of the boats capsized, and one of the youths was hanging from the snag, Petersen said. Others were able to get to the north shore for safety.

Firefighters used a boat to pick up the stranded kayakers and took them to Hope Martin Park. No injuries were reported.

Petersen said the kayakers were wearing life vests.

During the rescue, firefighters heard of a second kayaking party upstream that ran into similar problems but were able to recover and continue their trip.

WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.