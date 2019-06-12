{{featured_button_text}}
Chimney Rock Campground

Chimney Rock Campground

 COURTESY PHOTO

DECORAH – Authorities used a drone to locate 11 stranded kayakers who became stranded on the Upper Iowa River on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the kayakers overturned and lost the boat, and was hanging from tree branches. Others were marooned on an island near Chimney Rock Park.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Decorah Fire and Rescue crews brought the boaters to safety after locating them with a drone, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Department of Transportation officers assisted at the scene.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments