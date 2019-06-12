DECORAH – Authorities used a drone to locate 11 stranded kayakers who became stranded on the Upper Iowa River on Tuesday afternoon.
One of the kayakers overturned and lost the boat, and was hanging from tree branches. Others were marooned on an island near Chimney Rock Park.
You have free articles remaining.
Decorah Fire and Rescue crews brought the boaters to safety after locating them with a drone, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Department of Transportation officers assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.