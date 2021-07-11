Katy Susong to lead 126-year-old Cardinal Construction as CEO, president; she's the first woman to do so

WATERLOO – It has been a meteoric rise for Katy Susong at Cardinal Construction. She began her career as marketing and development coordinator at the Iowa-based commercial construction company nine years ago.
In 2016, she was named executive vice president, and two years later was named president. Recently, she was named CEO and president, following the retirement of long-time leader Jon Mixdorf.
Susong is the first woman in its 126-year history to lead the company.
“I’ve been working alongside Jon and doing a lot of the things he’s done. This is an opportunity to take what I’ve learned from him and the company and set a course on where we’re going into the future,” said Susong, 39.
Earning the new job title didn’t happen overnight. “We’ve really been preparing for the transition for the last several years. Jon did a great job preparing us as a leadership team to take over in his absence,” she explained.
Mixdorf, a Cedar Falls native, officially retired June 30. He joined Cardinal Construction’s leadership team in 1997, when his company, Beck-Erickson Construction, merged with Cardinal.
“You want to leave a company stronger and better than you found it. Eight months ago, I wondered if I should retire or not. Four months ago, I decided to back away. I let the leadership team make decisions, and I was in the background for advice or opinions. We have a lot of younger people here in project management, and it’s time for new blood to take over.
“That’s the biggest thing, that this leadership team is so good, and they’re impressive,” Mixdorf said.
He credits Susong’s “natural leadership abilities” for her rapid advancement at Cardinal Construction. “She has the drive, the competitiveness, that knack for leadership. She’s going to do fantastic.”
The mid-sized company serves clients in senior living, education, commercial, industrial and health care sectors.
Susong said her responsibility is to “create a strategy that everyone gets behind and ensure that we’re executing well on the projects we’ve committed to doing, with an emphasis on business development, income diversification, process refinement and team development.
“We want to continue our focus on serving clients well and what we can do better, the processes we use, being consistent and providing the best experience we can for the clients we work with. Our clients should see us as a trusted adviser. Our clients are our lifeblood,” she explained.
Cardinal Construction projects include the McLeod Center at the University of Northern Iowa, Western Home residential accommodations, Landmark Commons, Grand Crossing Lofts, “The W” at Wartburg College in Waverly, Otto Schoitz Teen and Educational Center, Jorgensen Plaza in Cedar Falls and numerous elementary, middle and high schools and college facilities.
Susong also will be exploring new revenue streams. “How do we continue to use the resources we have so we are sustainable in the long-term?”
A 2004 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Susong worked for Invision, an architectural firm in Waterloo, when she left to join Cardinal Construction.
“My dad was a partner at Invision, so I grew up around architecture and a little around construction. It was a familiar arena for me. There was a learning curve at Cardinal, but I came at it with fresh eyes and got to where I knew enough that I could make suggestions and offer ideas and have a different perspective.”
Susong has made her voice heard in what traditionally is a male-dominated industry. “There are definitely conversations and challenges I’ve had to face that I wouldn’t if I were a man, but Cardinal is a great company that saw the value of both men and women at the leadership table. I want to continue having a balanced boardroom and leadership teams. Varied perspectives bring the best results.”
Another goal is creating opportunities and pathways for employees to enjoy fulfilling, successful careers. On a personal level, Susong never imagined herself heading up a construction company. “This is never, ever where I thought I’d end up. What’s important is that I had Jon Mixdorf as a great mentor in my corner, and my husband, Aram, who has been a huge champion.”
The Susongs have two children, Samuel, who will be a senior in high school this fall, and Molly, a sophomore.
As a company, Cardinal recognizes the need to balance work and family activities. “We work to live, not the other way around. When I came to Cardinal and every day since, family has been a priority,” she said.
Susong also is a busy volunteer. She serves on the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley board of directors, most recently as chairperson. She is involved in the Grow Cedar Valley board of directors and Community Development Council, serves as an Ambassador, is a sustaining member of Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls and is a founding board member for Construction Safety Specialists Inc.