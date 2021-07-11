Katy Susong to lead 126-year-old Cardinal Construction as CEO, president; she's the first woman to do so

WATERLOO – It has been a meteoric rise for Katy Susong at Cardinal Construction. She began her career as marketing and development coordinator at the Iowa-based commercial construction company nine years ago.

In 2016, she was named executive vice president, and two years later was named president. Recently, she was named CEO and president, following the retirement of long-time leader Jon Mixdorf.

Susong is the first woman in its 126-year history to lead the company.

“I’ve been working alongside Jon and doing a lot of the things he’s done. This is an opportunity to take what I’ve learned from him and the company and set a course on where we’re going into the future,” said Susong, 39.

Earning the new job title didn’t happen overnight. “We’ve really been preparing for the transition for the last several years. Jon did a great job preparing us as a leadership team to take over in his absence,” she explained.

Mixdorf, a Cedar Falls native, officially retired June 30. He joined Cardinal Construction’s leadership team in 1997, when his company, Beck-Erickson Construction, merged with Cardinal.