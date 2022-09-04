Katie Slade named executive director at Exceptional Persons Inc.

WATERLOO — Katie Slade has been appointed as Exceptional Persons Inc.’s new executive director.

She is the fourth executive director in EPI’s 65-year history and has been with EPI for more than 14 years.

“She is experienced, deeply dedicated to the mission of the organization and has built strong relationships on behalf of the organization. Her time with the agency has been spent advancing the mission working closely with the leadership team including EPI’s previous Executive Director Chris Sparks,” said Steve Lindaman, EPI board president.

Lindaman said EPI “is in an incredibly strong position for this leadership transition. We are financially and programmatically stable, have talented and tenured leadership, and the board is engaged and experienced.”

Slade said, “We are truly blessed with the best here at EPI. Our staff leads with a call to service in their hearts. We are guided by our mission and a desire to make our corner of the world a little better than how we found it for the people we support. As I continue to lead our agency, it’s my honor to serve this great organization as executive director.”

EPI provides support in the community for a range of people with differing abilities and helps families find child care.