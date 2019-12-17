Seventh in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
CEDAR FALLS — For Katie Hillyer, the best part of her job is seeing the growth and development of the students she sees pass through the University of Northern Iowa College of Business Administration.
Hillyer, 32, is the director of the Office for Professional Distinction and helped create UNI’s Professional Readiness Program, a four-level program designed to develop professional skills through training seminars and workshops. The program is required for the approximately 1,000 undergraduate business students enrolled annually.
“The whole point is to give students the soft skills they don’t necessarily get in the academics,” Hillyer said. “How do you work with people? How do you carry on a conversation? These are the skills that are important for success but are some of the hardest to teach.”
It’s especially important in the nation’s heartland, Hillyer said.
“We’ve got some really solid, hard-working Iowa kids. Sometimes, because of their Iowa roots, they don’t talk themselves up — it’s those Midwest values of being humble. But when it’s time to sell yourself, they need to learn how.”
The Professional Readiness Program is now the business college flagship, said Sara Kies, who nominated Hillyer for the 20 Under 40 honor.
“PRP was designed to give UNI business students an edge on the competition by arming them with the skills they need to be career ready immediately following graduation,” Kies noted. “The program includes mentorship from industry professionals, lessons on how to nail a job interview and Microsoft Office certification. Employers and the (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) have recognized UNI’s PRP for its excellence in producing employees who are productive, knowledgeable and ahead of the curve. None of this would be possible without Katie Hillyer.”
Hillyer received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from UNI and a master’s in business administration from the University of Iowa. In addition to PRP director, she’s also director of the UNI Office for Professional Distinction. Previously she was corporate and community relations coordinator for the UNI College of Business Administration. Most recently, she also has served as faculty adviser and mentor for the UNI Women in Business student organization.
Her volunteer activities have included Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Family & Children’s Council of Black Hawk County and the United Way.
“Katie is an inspiration to faculty, staff and students at the University of Northern Iowa and the Cedar Valley Community. There is no limit to her potential as a professional and volunteer and there is no one more deserving of this honor,” Kies said.
