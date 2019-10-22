WAVERLY — The Karlsruhe Concert Duo, one of Germany’s most sought-after musical talents, will perform on the Wartburg College campus Oct. 28.
The free concert will begin at 8 p.m. in the Sandra Rada Orchestra Hall in Bachman Fine Arts Center.
Cellist Reinhard Armleder and pianist Dagmar Hartmann have performed together since 1999. In their repertoire, the two musicians concentrate on classical-romantic literature and 20th-century music.
Their U.S. tour is sponsored by the German Consulate to the United States as part of “Wunderbar Together,” an initiative that emphasizes the cultural and hereditary ties that bind Germany and the United States.
