WATERLOO – A wave of red washed through the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday night as a displaced nation celebrated its roots.
Some 2,000 refugees, many dressed in red, from across the United States gathered in Waterloo to mark Karenni National Day with speeches, music and traditional dance.
“This is one of the biggest events for the Karenni community all around the country. We take time to gather once a year,” said Shaw Reh, an officer with the Karenni-American Association, which hosted Saturday’s event.
He said people from as far away as Washington, New York and California came to attend. He said there are about 10,000 Karenni living in the United States.
“Most people don’t know that we exist in this country,” Reh said.
Karenni, sometimes called Red Karen, are an ethnic group from South East Asia that the British government recognized as independent in 1875. But the Karenni States became swallowed up by the nation of Burma (now called Myanmar) after the British ceded colonial rule, and many people left the area in the ethnic strife and civil wars the followed.
“Because of the tension between the Burmese government and the Karenni, we eventually had to flee from our motherland, 1995 to 1999, we had to run away from our homeland,” Reh said.
Many of the young people at Saturday’s event, and there were many, grew up in refugee camps in Thailand.
“It’s dangerous,” said Josephena Na, 19, Waterloo.
Her friend, Na Mee, recalls how the camps didn’t have electricity, and they lived by candlelight at night.
“A lot of teen boys, for example, they get recruited to became soldiers, and the parents don’t want that. They want them to get an education, but that can’t happen in the camp because we don’t have advanced education,” Mee said.
Many of those who landed in the United States in the mid- to late 2000s began to gravitate to Waterloo and other Midwest cities where jobs like meatpacking were plentiful and communities were welcoming, said Jeremy Everett, a social worker who works with local Karenni.
“Waterloo has an incredible history of being a hub for economic development, educational success, and personal growth for newcomers from all over the world,” Everett said. “The Karenni National Day celebration is yet another example of Waterloo’s excellence in welcoming newcomers to our growing community.”
Karenni began settling in Iowa about eight years ago, and there are about 1,000 locally, Everett said.
The annual Karenni National Day celebration rotates between different cities, and this year Waterloo offered a nice centralized location for this year’s event, said Reh, who came to the United States in 2009 and now lives in Minnesota.
