Kaleidoscope Series returns to live performances in Spring 2022 at Gallagher Bluedorn

CEDAR FALLS – The Kaleidoscope series at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center is going live and in-person for schoolchildren next spring.
Schools can reserve tickets now for 10 new shows, a mix of old and new classics.
“Kids are generally delighted by Kaleidoscope shows and have a great day of learning. Going back to live and in-person shows means kids will rediscover the fun of live theater performances,” said Steve Carignan, GBPAC executive director.
Tickets can be requested online via UNItix, by clicking the order link at www.gbpac.com.
The series is designed to create a deeper understanding of classroom subjects and serves as a supplementary tool in classroom learning. Performances address such complex issues such as race and poverty.
Through live performances in the Great Hall, Kaleidoscope has reached more than 625,000 schoolchildren since its inception in 2000.
Kaleidoscope went virtual last season during the coronavirus epidemic, which proved successful. Although the original intent was to provide tools for teachers to use in their online teaching, the reach extended far beyond the Cedar Valley and Northeast Iowa.
“Teachers were looking for help on teaching, but towards the end of the series, we found that our programs were being purchased organically from all over by people who found the programming useful and entertaining,” he explained, including students, teachers and families from throughout North America and abroad.
The fall Kaleidoscope season will be virtual, and virtual performances will continue to be in the mix going forward. “If a school group can’t make a field trip to a live show, we can say ‘here’s an alternative.’ It’s a way to serve more people and meet them where they’re at,” Carignan said.
Premiering live shows in February rather than fall “was us being cautious,” said Carignan. “Teachers are still anxious about COVID, so, frankly, we decided to avoid the challenge. We want everyone to be comfortable and see things progressing so we can go all the way back to normal.”
Featured shows are “The Pout Pout Fish,” “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Rosie Revere Engineer and Friends,” “The Little Red Hen,” “Dog Man The Musical,” “Schoolhouse Rock Live,” “Secrets of Space,” “Freedom Riders,” “Drumline Live” and “The Reminders.”
Performances are directed at various age groups. For example, “The Pout Pout Fish,” based on the picture book series, is suitable for pre-kindergarten through first-grade students, while the science-oriented “Secrets of Space” is for middle-school students and “The Reminders,” an up-and-coming hip-hop group, is for older students.
Kaleidoscope shows link directly to core curriculum in schools. “So it reminds teachers that kids are getting more out of attending a Kaleidoscope show than just a field trip,” Carignan said.
Theater is a valuable resource in getting children enthused about learning to read, to use their imaginations and recognize characters that give people a voice, as well as improve math skills through music and dance. Attending multiple performances during a student’s school life also can improve critical thinking skills.
“Some kids see and learn, some kids do and learn and some kids hear and learn. Theater is an effective way to teach those core literacy and math skills. And it’s fun,” Carignan said.
For more information, or to see the complete season details, go to www.gbpac.com.