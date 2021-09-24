Kaleidoscope Series returns to live performances in Spring 2022 at Gallagher Bluedorn

CEDAR FALLS – The Kaleidoscope series at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center is going live and in-person for schoolchildren next spring.

Schools can reserve tickets now for 10 new shows, a mix of old and new classics.

“Kids are generally delighted by Kaleidoscope shows and have a great day of learning. Going back to live and in-person shows means kids will rediscover the fun of live theater performances,” said Steve Carignan, GBPAC executive director.

Tickets can be requested online via UNItix, by clicking the order link at www.gbpac.com.

The series is designed to create a deeper understanding of classroom subjects and serves as a supplementary tool in classroom learning. Performances address such complex issues such as race and poverty.

Through live performances in the Great Hall, Kaleidoscope has reached more than 625,000 schoolchildren since its inception in 2000.

Kaleidoscope went virtual last season during the coronavirus epidemic, which proved successful. Although the original intent was to provide tools for teachers to use in their online teaching, the reach extended far beyond the Cedar Valley and Northeast Iowa.

