Kaleidoscope Series for children signals beginning of school year at Gallagher Bluedorn PAC

CEDAR FALLS — Let the field trips begin.

School is back in session, and the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center is launching its new season of the popular “A Buck A Kid” Kaleidoscope series.

Jennifer Onuigbo is as excited as a first-grader on the first day of school.

“There are two moments I look forward to each season. The first is when students walk into the Gallagher Bluedorn lobby for the first time, and their jaws drop because it’s something they’ve never seen before,” said Onuigbo, GBPAC community relations manager.

“The second is when the lights in the Great Hall go down and the performance begins, and their jaws drop again. There’s that sense of awe and wonder at seeing a colorful show unfold before their eyes. That’s the best part of my job,” she explained, smiling.

Schoolchildren will be entertained this year by shows like “Diary of a Womat,” “The Gruffalo,” “Click Clack Moo” and “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh.”

This season is a mix of live and virtual performances, Onuigbo said, with a few road trips thrown in. “Voices From Ellis Island” will be shown in Algona on Sept. 16, followed by the virtual showing of “Mistatim” Sept. 19-30. In-person performances in the GBPAC Great Hall begin Oct. 13 with “Grace for President.”

Several shows have already sold out or are nearing sell-out, but tickets remain available for many shows. “Our sales are healthy,” Onuigbo said.

Prior to the COVID, more than 40,000 children from more than half of Iowa’s counties attended a Kaleidoscope performance at the Gallagher Bluedorn. Attendance has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic numbers, she said.

Since Kaleidoscope began in 2000, more than 700,000 children have had the opportunity to learn about history, STEM topics, introduce new literature or favorite fun stories and explore a range of topics, as well as be entertained through the series of educational programs.

“Kids love field trips, but these shows also spark their creativity, help them build empathy and model possibilities. The shows enhance classroom lessons and support school curriculum,” Onuigbo explained.

Kaleidoscope’s season runs through April.

In-person performances include a musical stage adaptation of “Disney’s Winnie The Pooh,” Oct. 19; “Call of the Wild,” Nov. 1; “Click Clack Moo,” Nov. 14; “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure,” Jan. 20; “Freedom Bound,” Feb. 3; “It’s Okay to be Different,” Feb. 20-21; “The Latehomecomer,” Feb. 23; “Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries,” March 6; “The Gruffalo,” March 31; and “The Stinky Cheese Man,” April 13.

It takes up to 30 ushers for each live performance to shepherd schoolchildren from their buses into the performing arts center and guide them to their seats. “They sit with their classmates, and after the show they are escorted back to their buses. It’s all very well-organized and all part of the experience. Our goal is safety for each student,” Onuigbo said.

Teachers have access to study guides, and Onuigbo discusses theater etiquette from the Great Hall stage prior to each performance. “

Five virtual performances provide educational and inspiring opportunities for students who may live in outlying rural areas and smaller schools where logistical and transportation issues might exist, who are home-schooled or have other circumstances preventing their attendance at live shows. In addition to “Mistatim,” virtual shows are “The In-Between,” Oct. 17-28; “Stories of Oceania,” Dec. 5-16; “Dreamers,” March 20-31; and “Diary of a Wombat,” April 10-21.

Additional road trips are planned April 17 and 18, when “The Ugly Duckling” is presented in Oelwein and New Hampton.

Kaleidoscope sponsors are McElroy Trust, Guernsey Foundation, John Deere and Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn.

To request tickets and see a complete list of performance times and dates, visit www.GBPAC.com/Kaleidoscope.