Just how cold does wind make it feel outside? Find out with our wind chill calculator

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Jan. 8 shooting that claimed the life of a Waterloo man.
Prosecutors: “The defendant never looked for his wife because he knew she was never missing."
The owner of a Jesup trucking company has been sentenced to a year and nine months in federal prison for allegedly failing to pay taxes.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for trying to steal a vehicle following a home break-in.
Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that claimed the life of a young Waterloo man.
Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle with people inside.
A man suspected in the shooting death of his girlfriend and shooting and injuring his teenage daughter in Wisconsin was taken into custody after a standoff at a Waterloo home Wednesday.
Fredrick Williams’ sister explained for jurors his trip to Minnesota and the Mall of America in 2018 while authorities and family members were searching for his missing wife
One person has been arrested for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle on Thursday.
On Thursday, the board will interview the candidates, three of whom currently work in Iowa – including two who were previously employed by Waterloo Schools.
