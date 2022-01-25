 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Just how cold does wind make it feel outside? Find out with our wind chill calculator

  • Updated
  • 0
WINTER WINDS WHIP WATERLOO

A woman crosses the Park Avenue Bridge in downtown Waterloo during a blizzard on Thursday. The weather was blamed for pileup of up to 40 vehicles on U.S. Highway 20 in Grundy County Thursday morning. Another massive crash involving roughly 40 vehicles closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Newton.

DETAILS, A3

 Jeff Reinitz
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Webb Space Telescope makes it to crucial orbital zone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News