'Just Eat It' theme for virtual showing at Local Food & Film Festival

The Local Food & Film Festival traditionally takes place annually in March. Since COVID, the free festival has been transformed into a spring virtual event featuring a monthly documentary film and Zoom discussions with Cedar Valley food producers.

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., “Just Eat It” focuses on food waste with a couple who decide to stop shopping at the grocery store and survive only on discarded food. The documentary will be followed at 8 p.m. by a discussion featuring Eric Jensen of Yellow Table Farm in Tripoli, Nellie and Stephen Krause of Whistling Thistle Farmstead in Shell Rock and Wendy Johnson of Joia Food Farm in Charles City.

The festival is virtual because of COVID concerns, but also is a means to build commitment among people interested in sustainability, food access, healthier eating styles, farming, environment and more, said Austin Newland of Cedar Falls, a member of Green Iowa AmeriCorps.

Sponsor is Cedar Valley Regional Food & Farm Network.

“There is consistency in a monthly documentary series that gives people something to look forward to and helps build a base of recurring people participating,” said Newland. She credits Shelby Weaver of Waterloo, another Green Iowa AmeriCorps member, with the idea.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}