'Just Eat It' theme for virtual showing at Local Food & Film Festival

The Local Food & Film Festival traditionally takes place annually in March. Since COVID, the free festival has been transformed into a spring virtual event featuring a monthly documentary film and Zoom discussions with Cedar Valley food producers.
On Monday at 6:30 p.m., “Just Eat It” focuses on food waste with a couple who decide to stop shopping at the grocery store and survive only on discarded food. The documentary will be followed at 8 p.m. by a discussion featuring Eric Jensen of Yellow Table Farm in Tripoli, Nellie and Stephen Krause of Whistling Thistle Farmstead in Shell Rock and Wendy Johnson of Joia Food Farm in Charles City.
The festival is virtual because of COVID concerns, but also is a means to build commitment among people interested in sustainability, food access, healthier eating styles, farming, environment and more, said Austin Newland of Cedar Falls, a member of Green Iowa AmeriCorps.
Sponsor is Cedar Valley Regional Food & Farm Network.
“There is consistency in a monthly documentary series that gives people something to look forward to and helps build a base of recurring people participating,” said Newland. She credits Shelby Weaver of Waterloo, another Green Iowa AmeriCorps member, with the idea.
The public can view the film using https://buff.ly/2WwYhEo (requires a Waterloo or Cedar Falls public library card) or on https://buff.ly/wsYL9B with ads. There will be an optional group viewing using Hoopla starting at 6 p.m. Please have the film borrowed and ready to go if you choose this option, Newland said.
Information on each film in the series and how to register for viewing can be found at the Cedar Valley Regional Food & Farm Network’s Facebook page, she said, or by contacting the public libraries.
Upcoming documentaries for the virtual festival are “A Place at the Table,” May 3; “Seed, the Untold Story,” June 7, “Fermented,” July 12 and “Can You Dig This?,” Aug. 2. Films start at 6:30 p.m. with a discussion at 8 p.m.
Kids’ activity kits will be available in conjunction with the festival that can be reserved the Friday before the discussion by emailing greeniowaed@gmail.com
This festival is supported by local partners including Cedar Valley Regional Food & Farm Network, Green Iowa AmeriCorps, The Hearst Center for the Arts, Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition, University of Northern Iowa’s Local Food Program, Cedar Falls Seed Library and the Recycling Reuse Technology Transfer Center.