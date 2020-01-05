{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Dessert is food for the Midwestern soul. And yes, it could just be the best part of any meal — who doesn’t look forward to eating dessert?

Ask Justin Fowler and Lauran Gallery. Naturally, they’re biased about the importance of dessert — and sweet treats. They are the pastry chefs at Caraway Café and Table 1912 at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

Together this dynamic duo funnels cakes, cookies, brownies, cheesecakes, bread pudding, mousse cups and more deliciousness out of their corner of the kitchen and into the cafe and restaurants that plate and serve them.

“Every dessert is made fresh with the finest ingredients. We take great care in what we bake and send out of the kitchen. I want our desserts to be beautiful, perfect, simple and taste great,” Fowler said.

Even their crème brulee cookies have that crisp sugar crust expected from a brulee, Gallery pointed out. Her specialty is cheesecakes — “every kind of cheesecake — New York style, seasonal flavors like pumpkin, strawberry and a flavor-of-the-week feature,” she said.

Fowler gained his experience working in a bakery for 15 years before coming to Diamond Event Center. Gallery grew up working in her family’s bakery in the Dubuque area.

Their days begin at 6 a.m. with baking pastries for the morning crowd at Caraway Café, popping in for coffee and pastries — or a full breakfast with a doughnut chaser.

The pastry chefs prepare sweet treats to fill the large display case that sits at the entrance to Caraway Cafe. Cake stands, plates and platters brim with attractively arranged doughnuts (with and without sprinkles), cinnamon and sticky pecan rolls, fruit-studded scones, rustic hand pies, various kinds of cookies and more. Customers can select their treat du jour, then order coffee or other beverage to go, or sit down at one of the tables and enjoy breakfast or lunch. Other desserts can be ordered from the menu.

On Mondays, the kitchen staff gathers for a rundown of the week’s special events, and the bakers discuss desserts and sweet treats on their list. Any free time is spent experimenting on new recipes for special occasions and standardizing existing recipes before their day wraps up at 2 p.m.

On this particular morning, Gallery measured ingredients and mixed dough — including chocolate and butterscotch chips and pecan pieces — to make several batches of mini turtle cookies.

With multiple dozens of cookies to turn out, there were no wasted motions as she measured and blended ingredients into the bowl of a commercial mixer. After scrapping down the bowl one last time, she quickly scooped out dough and formed rows of perfectly uniform balls on cookie sheets and placed them in the oven to bake.

Fowler baked and stacked a chocolate beer layer cake earlier in the morning. Later he whisked together confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla for thick glaze to drizzle on the cake. Next, he carefully cut and curled thin citrus slices to decorate the cake, echoing citrus notes in the craft beer the chef chose for his recipe.

“I used an India Pale Ale in the cake. I tweaked the recipe to find the right balance of flavors, and IPA goes very nicely with the chocolate,” he added.

Official candy bar power rankings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments