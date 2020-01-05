CEDAR FALLS — Dessert is food for the Midwestern soul. And yes, it could just be the best part of any meal — who doesn’t look forward to eating dessert?
Ask Justin Fowler and Lauran Gallery. Naturally, they’re biased about the importance of dessert — and sweet treats. They are the pastry chefs at Caraway Café and Table 1912 at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.
Together this dynamic duo funnels cakes, cookies, brownies, cheesecakes, bread pudding, mousse cups and more deliciousness out of their corner of the kitchen and into the cafe and restaurants that plate and serve them.
“Every dessert is made fresh with the finest ingredients. We take great care in what we bake and send out of the kitchen. I want our desserts to be beautiful, perfect, simple and taste great,” Fowler said.
Even their crème brulee cookies have that crisp sugar crust expected from a brulee, Gallery pointed out. Her specialty is cheesecakes — “every kind of cheesecake — New York style, seasonal flavors like pumpkin, strawberry and a flavor-of-the-week feature,” she said.
Fowler gained his experience working in a bakery for 15 years before coming to Diamond Event Center. Gallery grew up working in her family’s bakery in the Dubuque area.
Their days begin at 6 a.m. with baking pastries for the morning crowd at Caraway Café, popping in for coffee and pastries — or a full breakfast with a doughnut chaser.
The pastry chefs prepare sweet treats to fill the large display case that sits at the entrance to Caraway Cafe. Cake stands, plates and platters brim with attractively arranged doughnuts (with and without sprinkles), cinnamon and sticky pecan rolls, fruit-studded scones, rustic hand pies, various kinds of cookies and more. Customers can select their treat du jour, then order coffee or other beverage to go, or sit down at one of the tables and enjoy breakfast or lunch. Other desserts can be ordered from the menu.
On Mondays, the kitchen staff gathers for a rundown of the week’s special events, and the bakers discuss desserts and sweet treats on their list. Any free time is spent experimenting on new recipes for special occasions and standardizing existing recipes before their day wraps up at 2 p.m.
On this particular morning, Gallery measured ingredients and mixed dough — including chocolate and butterscotch chips and pecan pieces — to make several batches of mini turtle cookies.
With multiple dozens of cookies to turn out, there were no wasted motions as she measured and blended ingredients into the bowl of a commercial mixer. After scrapping down the bowl one last time, she quickly scooped out dough and formed rows of perfectly uniform balls on cookie sheets and placed them in the oven to bake.
Fowler baked and stacked a chocolate beer layer cake earlier in the morning. Later he whisked together confectioners’ sugar, milk and vanilla for thick glaze to drizzle on the cake. Next, he carefully cut and curled thin citrus slices to decorate the cake, echoing citrus notes in the craft beer the chef chose for his recipe.
“I used an India Pale Ale in the cake. I tweaked the recipe to find the right balance of flavors, and IPA goes very nicely with the chocolate,” he added.
Official candy bar power rankings
1. Take 5
1. Take 5
Shut it down. We’ve got a winner. The Take 5 candy bar manages to crack the candy bar code with the addition of pretzel. Pretzels! Of course! The simple, modest pretzel does so much by adding salt and texture, two essential components to a great candy bar. The rest of the bar combines seemingly every other good thing you find in other bars: chocolate, caramel, peanut butter and peanuts.
It’s an unbeatable combination. Wrapper ranking: 24
HERSHEYS/TNS
2. butterfinger
2. Butterfinger
Bart Simpson shilling for Butterfinger created some pretty good commercials back in the ’80s and ’90s, such as when he illustrated for his friend Milhouse the four food groups: sandwich group, cow group (milk), jungle group (banana) and Butterfinger group. Butterfinger remains one of the best candy bars out there: the thin, brittle candy layers taste strongly of peanut butter, and there’s a great saltiness to the bar.
Wrapper ranking: 16
DREAMSTIME/TNS
3. Payday
3. Payday
This thing is salty. It’s really salty. And for that reason, and nearly that reason alone, the Payday bar is extremely good. Why more companies haven’t keyed in to the magical Salt + Sweet = Good equation is confounding, but it makes it all the more satisfying when you find a bar as good as a Payday, a caramel core rolled in salted peanuts. The chewy center can get to be a little much, but it’s a small price to pay for this candy bar par excellence. Wrapper ranking: 9
3. Payday
HERSHEYS/TNS
4. Snickers
4. Snickers
Snickers, introduced in 1930, has a done a great job with its marketing over the years, etching the slogan “Packed with peanuts, Snickers really satisfies” into our television-addled brain at a very young age. They successfully convinced a generation that candy is actually a good thing to eat when you’re hungry and that it may even fuel your Olympics and discus-throwing aspirations. But peanuts, caramel and nougat are a combination that’s hard to argue with, and the classic brown-and-blue design remains attractive to the eye after all these decades.
Wrapper ranking: 7
SAMOKHIN ROMAN PHOTO/DREAMSTIME/TNS
5. Toblerone
5. Toblerone
Toblerone, while still made in Switzerland, is owned by the Illinois-based Mondelez International, formerly known as Kraft Foods. Fun fact: “Mondelez” is literally a nonsense word made up by employees and doesn’t refer to anything. That’s how badly they wanted to change the name. The Toblerone has an amusing shape — three-dimensional triangles joined together — and the chocolate certainly tastes richer and milkier than your average U.S. bar. We like the sticky nougat chunks dotted throughout that invariably end up deep in your back molars.
Wrapper ranking: 11
DREAMSTIME/TNS
6. Twix
6. Twix
The Twix candy bar owes an incalculable debt of gratitude to the Swiss one-hit wonders Yello, who created the song “Oh Yeah,” featured in the movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” as well as several late-’80s Twix commercials. Twix isn’t salty enough but is still one of the better candy bars due to the crunch of its bottom cookie layer. Why more candy bars don’t add cookies is a mystery: a crisp, crumbly cookie is a perfect foil to sticky caramel. Wrapper ranking: 18
HO
7. Baby Ruth
7. Baby Ruth
It’s been posited that the Baby Ruth candy bar, introduced in 1921, was named after President Grover Cleveland’s daughter, Ruth, and not baseball legend Babe Ruth, who was in the prime of his career when the candy hit the market. This makes literally no sense, as Babe Ruth was hugely popular at the time, and Ruth Cleveland had been dead for 17 years when the bar came out. But the courts bought it: Babe Ruth sued the candy maker and lost. Fortunately, the quality of the candy bar is less debatable. It’s a good candy bar. Peanuts riddle the outside of the solid nougat core (although they’re unsalted), which provides for a crunchy, satisfying snacking experience.
Wrapper ranking: 17
DREAMSTIME/TNS
8. Whatchamacallit
8. Whatchamacallit
First and foremost, we give extreme graphic-design-is-my-passion props to the Whatchamacallit label, which combines Lichtenstein-ian dots, with a cheesy font and wonderfully bad color scheme. As a bonus, the candy bar is pretty good too, the key being the inclusion of peanut butter-flavored crisped rice, which adds flavor and texture to the chocolate and caramel.
Wrapper ranking: 1
HERSHEYS/TNS
9. Charleston Chew
9. (If eaten frozen. If not, -1,000) Charleston Chew
The Charleston Chew is not, in fact, named after a city in South Carolina but rather the Charleston dance, which was apparently a thing when this candy bar debuted in the 1920s. The Charleston Chew is mushy and sticky on its own, like a sad Tootsie Roll. It works exponentially better when frozen, however. A cold Charleston becomes light and crunchy, nearly meringue-like, and then yields to a pleasant chewiness.
Wrapper ranking: 5
TOOTSIE/TNS
10. Oh Henry!
10. Oh Henry!
Sue Ellen Mischke, the “braless wonder” from Seinfeld and heiress to the Oh Henry! candy bar fortune, may not have used her money on undergarments, but certainly had ancestors with good taste in candy. The Oh Henry! is a sleeper hit: The layers of caramel and nougat might lead you to think it’s going to be another soft, spineless Mars- or Milky Way-like experience, but there are actually peanuts embedded in the caramel, as with a Snickers. The Oh Henry! has a thicker caramel layer, whereas the Snickers has a thicker nougat layer.
Wrapper ranking: 6
NESTLES/TNS
11. Cadbury Flake
11. Cadbury Flake
It’s a little unfair to include a Cadbury Flake, I suppose, because the chocolate standards in the U.K. are so much higher than here in America. But it was important to include a nod to our English allies, especially seeing as they have far superior mass-produced chocolate than we do. The Cadbury Flake tastes like actual chocolate. The flakiness is a little messy and annoying, and the chocolate a bit grainy, but there’s a milky, chocolatey creaminess present in a way it isn’t in nearly all the mass-market American products. And it’s very good with a soft-serve ice cream cone.
Wrapper ranking: 22
DREAMSTIME/TNS
12. Kit Kat
12. Kit Kat
The wafer matters. The layers give a good texture and crunch to the Kit Kat, and it’s nice that they’re very easy to share. It’s fun to try to eat off the individual layers one by one. This does not include the hundreds of different Kit Kat flavors available in Japan, some of which (cantaloupe, sake) are really outstanding.
Wrapper ranking: 19
DREAMSTIME/TNS
13. Heath and Skor
13. Skor and Heath
Hershey’s introduced the Skor bar back when it competed with the Heath bar. Now the company owns Heath and Skor but still puts out both for some reason. Both bars are thin slabs of toffee coated in chocolate. They are virtually identical, but Skor tastes slightly butterier and might be a tiny bit better. Heath, however, has the superior name. “Skor Bar Crunch” ice cream just doesn’t quite have the same ring to it.
Wrapper ranking: 8
DREAMSTIME/TNS
14. Almond Joy
14. Almond Joy
Almond Joy and Mounds are similar — so much so that both products used to be advertised in the same commercials with the tagline, “Sometimes you feel like a nut; sometimes you don’t.” Almond Joy and Mounds are cult favorites — candy bars with small but rabid followings. You’re either a coconut person or you aren’t. And if you are, you really are. Almond Joy is clearly the superior item of the two, because who doesn’t like almonds? The moist coconut is a little cloying and this is a disappointing thing to get during Halloween trick-or-treating, but there are far worse candy bars.
Wrapper ranking: 21
DREAMSTIME/TNS
15. Hershey's Special Dark
15. Hershey’s Special Dark
While not nearly as good as a quality European dark chocolate, this does actually taste like chocolate, unlike most of Hershey’s products. With a higher cocoa percentage than its milk chocolate counterpart, this has a whisper of the deepness and complexity you’ll find in a good dark chocolate. But it still has that Hershey’s characteristic sourness.
Wrapper ranking: 14
HERSHEYS/TNS
16. Chunky
16. Chunky
The Chunky bar is the kid in high school who was an A/V supergeek but so comfortable and guileless about it, it was cool. Why is this candy bar square? Who knows. Who puts raisins in a candy bar? Chunky does. The peanut and raisin mixture gives it a trail mix feel, and the entire bar tastes vaguely rum raisin-like or like a freshly opened package of cigarettes.
Wrapper ranking: 15
NESTLE/TNS
17. Mounds
17. Mounds
This is Almond Joy without the almonds and with dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate. The coconut is fairly meaty in the Mounds bar, and while too sticky and sweet, it’s hard to fault the candy makers — the alternative would be to have drier, flakier coconut, which wouldn’t really work. The dark chocolate is a nice touch. Wrapper ranking: 20
DREAMSTIME/TNS
18. Bounty
18. Bounty
A Bounty bar is virtually identical to the above Mounds bar so, like Artie on “The Larry Sanders Show,” we're torn. The Bounty is packed with coconut and covered in milk chocolate. Bounty’s coconut is a bit more finely minced; the meatier, thicker coconut flakes of the Mounds are better. The Bounty label, it’s worth noting, has a great design with palm trees and cerulean waters you can taste in every bite (not literally).
Wrapper ranking: 3
DREAMSTIME/TNS
19. Nestle Crunch
19. Nestle Crunch
We retroactively call B.S. on the aggressively cheery Nestle Crunch commercial from the 1980s, which features people biting into the candy bar and eliciting a sound-barrier-breaking crunch. This, along with candy bars like Krackel, are really only useful at Halloween, doled out in fun-size portions. While the crispy rice adds texture to the chocolate, the overall effect doesn’t exactly inspire. The best qualities of this bar are the various online memes inspired by the commercial. If you’re a Nestle Crunch fan, try tracking down a Crunky, a Japanese variation on this theme.
Wrapper ranking: 10
DREAMSTIME/TNS
20. 100 Grand
20. 100 Grand
It’s a pleasant-enough candy with a great look and name, but it’s just not that good. The crisped rice in the chocolate adds some welcome texture, but this bar is essentially a big, chewy lump of caramel that lacks proper saltiness. The attractive wrapper may draw you in and convince you otherwise though.
Wrapper ranking: 4
DREAMSTIME/TNS
21. 5th Avenue
21. 5th Avenue
The 5th Avenue, with layered peanut butter-flavored candy brittle covered in chocolate, was created in response to the Butterfinger candy bar. It’s just not nearly as good. It’s too sugar-forward and lacks the saltiness and peanut butter punch of the Butterfinger. The logo on the wrapper is excellent.
Wrapper ranking: 2
HERSHEYS/TNS
22. Mars
22. Mars
A Mars bar, with chocolate nougat and caramel, is essentially the U.K. version of a Milky Way. There used to be a with-almonds version that was sadly discontinued, as the Mars suffers from the same issues that face the Milky Way and similar bars: too soft and a very uniform texture.
Wrapper ranking: 25
SAMOKHIN ROMAN PHOTO/ DREAMSTIME/TNS
23. Reese's Fast Break
23. Reese’s Fast Break
The description is confusing -- "milk chocolate, peanut butter and nougats." Maybe there were several nougats inside this Reese’s Fast Break. Nope, it was one nougat. There’s also peanut butter, the good, grainy, salty kind that comes in a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. But like your ex-boyfriend, it has no backbone and is far too soft. A mushy disappointment.
Wrapper ranking: 27
HERSHEYS/TNS
24. Milky Way
24. Milky Way
See Mars bar. There’s not nearly enough salt in this bar, and it’s too soft in the middle, like the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s” album.
Wrapper ranking: 23
DREAMSTIME/TNS
25. Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar
25. Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar
This is a candy bar version of the Oreo: chocolate outside with a white mystery cream center. Cookie bits dotted throughout the oily middle make it somewhat nice to munch on, but if you’re like me, you actually prefer the Oreo Thins precisely because there’s less of that gross, waxy center.
Wrapper ranking: 30
MONDALEZ/TNS
26. Symphony
26. Symphony
What is this nonsense? This is a just a Hershey bar, only slightly less bad. What was released in the ’80s as a fancy-pants chocolate alternative targeted at people who go to the symphony is still the same, disappointing Hershey’s chocolate. It is marginally — more creamy.
Wrapper ranking: 28
HERSHEYS/TNS
27. Goodbar
27. Mr. Goodbar
Unlike the 1977 Diane Keaton film “Looking for Mr. Goodbar,” this is a chocolate candy bar loaded with peanuts. The first three ingredients on the Mr. Goodbar are sugar, peanuts and vegetable oil. The fourth is chocolate. Unsurprisingly, this tastes absolutely nothing like chocolate. It resembles chocolate in the same way grape soda resembles an actual grape. The one saving grace is that it has a lot of peanuts — nearly enough to bring this back from the brink of inedibility, but not really.
Wrapper ranking: 12
HERSHEYS/TNS
28. Hershey's Cookies 'n' Cream
28. Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme
Do you like eating candles? Then you’ll love the Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme bar, which has tiny cookie bits embedded into sallow, waxy white chocolate. One one hand, white chocolate is gross. On the other hand, it’s also terrible and fit for consumption by bugs, rodents and select birds.
Wrapper ranking: 29
DREAMSTIME/TNS
29. 3 Musketeers
29. 3 Musketeers
Booooorinnnng. 3 Musketeers is boring. 3 Musketeers is the candy bar equivalent of TV’s “Modern Family” — very little substance, has been around for freaking ever, and makes you think, “Who likes this? Does anyone actually like this?” The 3 Musketeers bar is filled with nougat and exclusively nougat. Nobody wants a candy bar that’s just nougat. Are we not in America? Are we not free to put whatever ridiculous things we want into a candy bar? Not even a semblance of flavor or textural variation?
Wrapper ranking: 26
MARS/TNS
30. Hershey's Milk Chocolate
30. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate
Description: I understand that Hershey’s makes a large number of the candy bars included on this list, and that each contains its chocolate. But in the context of, say, a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, the quality of the chocolate isn’t really noticeable. In an actual Hershey’s bar, however, all you get is the chocolate, and so the flavor really comes to the forefront: acrid, waxy, almost rancid-tasting. A biting sweetness is followed by a terrible, sour aftertaste that stays on the tongue.
Wrapper ranking: 13
DREAMSTIME/TNS
