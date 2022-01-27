Just 31% of Black residents own a home; new workshop, with banks' buy-in, hoping to change that

WATERLOO — Three banks and a credit union are partnering with a local organization on a five-week workshop designed to put a dent in the major homeownership gap between white and Black residents.

A five-week Home Workshop will be presented by 24/7 BLAC starting Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at UNI-CUE, 800 Sycamore St., in Waterloo.

Topics will include preparing to buy a home, money management, getting a mortgage loan and understanding credit. The workshop is $25 per person, and those who complete it will be eligible for $2,500 from 24/7 BLAC and a $2,000 savings match from Veridian Credit Union to put toward a down payment, closing costs or other mortgage-related needs.

“Banks and credit unions sometimes are not the most comfortable place for people to go,” said Robert Smith, executive director of UNI-CUE and vice president of 24/7 BLAC. “What we’re trying to do is have people become better familiar with how these lending institutions work, and then partner up.”

Black Hawk County is among several places in Iowa where it’s financially more advantageous to buy a home than to rent, with residents needing to make just 23.5% of the average local wage to buy a median-priced 3-bedroom home, according to Attom Data’s 2022 rental affordability report. Attom noted the median sales price of such a home in the county in 2021 was $162,000.

Despite this, Black homeownership was just 31.6% within the Waterloo/Cedar Falls metropolitan area in 2021, staggeringly lower than the 72.7% of white residents who owned a home.

That’s due to myriad factors — longstanding redlining and lending bias among them — that has the ultimate result of keeping Black residents from attaining the wealth generation that home ownership has historically afforded, said Gwenne Berry, chief diversity officer at the University of Northern Iowa and a 24/7 BLAC board member.

“It’s isn’t a one- to two-percentage gap — it’s significant,” Berry said. “That tells us it’s more than just people who don’t want (to own a home). It’s never been people who don’t want. It’s people who can’t, or who have been denied, and that’s what we mean when we talk about systemic racism.”

A recent study by the real-estate firm Zillow found that nearly 20% of Black mortgage applications nationwide were denied in 2020, nearly twice the rate of white applications. The study found that Black mortgage applicants were turned down 84% more than white applicants, up from 74% in 2019.

Smith has written guest opinions in The Courier over the years regarding wealth building and money myths in the Black community that he contends have contributed to the gap. But he noted the workshop needs to address more than just financial literacy of individuals in order to move the needle on the racial gap.

“If members want to do everything they can to own their homes, institutions in this community have a responsibility to do better than what’s been done in the past,” Smith said.

It’s something financial institutions seem more eager to assist with recently: Last year, GreenState Credit Union set a goal of lending $50 million per year for the next 10 years to Black borrowers, which would represent a 67% increase from what it lent to Black members in 2020. Instead, it loaned more than $70 million in 2021, more than 10% of which went to 54 Black Hawk County residents getting new mortgages or bridge loans.

Banks involved in 24/7 BLAC’s latest workshop are Community Bank and Trust, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo, as well as Veridian Credit Union. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is also a partner in the effort.

“I think people want to help us get this right — I really do,” Smith said. “We’ve got to do much better than what has been done in the past.”

Those with questions may contact LeKeisha Veasley, community inclusion strategist at Veridian, at (319) 287-8455 or LeKeishaLV@veridiancu.org.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.