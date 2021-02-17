Junior League's 'Wrapped in a Hug' tied-blanket project links teens to mental health resources

Prom Closet has been canceled this year due to the pandemic, Knipp said, so members wanted to find a different way to serve teenagers in the Cedar Valley.

“The need is there, but we had trouble pinpointing a focus on what we could do and how we could coordinate a hands-on event that was safe for our members to gather and still benefits teenagers. One of our members works for Allen Child Protection Center and said there was a huge need for tied blankets,” Knipp said.

Teenagers seem to gravitate to the blankets, said Alyssa Verheyen, JL vice president of marketing. “We checked into other organizations that serve teenagers to see if they were willing to accept blanket donations. They were all happy to take the blankets,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fleece was purchased locally on sale in a variety of colors and patterns. It was measured and cut to the size of a large lap blanket with fringed ends so two pieces could be tied together to make the blanket. Volunteers who were unable to attend the Saturday session, or didn’t feel comfortable yet working in a group, were able to pick up fleece bundles and go home to make blankets. Members wore masks and the gym offered plenty of space to distance from each other.