WATERLOO — Volunteers will spend a few long days and late nights hanging 1,200 to 1,300 gowns, stacking dozens of pairs of shoes and arranging accessories for next weekend’s two-day Prom Closet.

Organized by Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls, the 12th annual event is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in a storefront on the second level at Crossroads Mall. It is open to the public.

Traditionally, the event draws shoppers from more than 40 communities in the Cedar Valley and surrounding area. Typically, the first customers arrive about an hour or so before the doors open and it isn’t long before the line snakes around the corner and down the hall.

“I love watching that first rush of people coming through the door to find their dress. It’s super-exciting,” said Junior League President Heather Cue.

Gowns will be available in every style and color from cocktail length to full and formal, including poufy skirts and sleek designs. “Styles are definitely current, and we try to keep a good variety of dresses in all sizes from 0 to 26-28. There are new and gently used prom and formal dresses, shoes and accessories for an affordable price,” she explained.

Bejeweled, ruffled, spangled and sequined or not, each prom dress is $20. A pair of shoes is $3 and accessories, such as earrings and necklaces, are $1 each.

Dressing rooms and mirrors will be available. No limit is placed on the number of dresses a customer can purchase.

There are no income guidelines, although Prom Closet is primarily directed at teenagers who might otherwise not be able to purchase a prom dress. In addition, Junior League works locally with the Iowa Department of Human Services to provide free dress vouchers for interested young women in foster care who want to attend their school prom, said Danica Haas, JL president-elect.

But anyone shopping for a special occasion dress is welcome, such as mothers-of-the-bride, bridesmaids, pageant contestants and others.

Junior League’s focus is on teenagers and teen-related projects. Funds raised go toward support League programming in the community. Preparations begin in December with planning and outreach. In late February, the set-up team begins arranging the store and a week before the sale “it’s all hands on deck,” Cue said.

Most of the active members – numbering about 40 – participate in Prom Closet, including donating dresses, organizing the event, hauling dress-filled totes to the store, setting up and arranging racks, sorting and hanging gowns and working at the event.

“There’s nothing like this experience. When customers come up to buy their dress, they’re so excited, they’re beaming. Most of us attended prom and remember that excitement that came from getting dressed up and feeling great about ourselves. For Junior League members, that makes those long hours and late nights more than worth it,” Haas said.

Crossroads donated the store space and display racks.

“We feel Prom Closet is essential for the community. Our focus is on helping teens and part of that includes creating a sense of inclusion and belonging and access. By offering affordable dresses, young people can access the experience of prom which, in many ways, is a rite of passage,” Cue explained.

Unsold gowns will be stored for next year’s Prom Closet.

Dress donations can be dropped off at the Junior League office, located in the American Red Cross building, 2530 University Ave., during regular business hours. Do not deliver donations to the Prom Closet at Crossroads because it is a temporary location for the sale days only. For a special drop off or pick up time, email Jlwcfpromscloset@gmail.com.