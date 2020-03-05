Junior League's Prom Closet pop-up open Friday and Saturday at Crossroads Center

“This year we’ll have around 1,000 dresses in every style and color from cocktail length to full and formal, big skirts and sleek cut-outs, lots of bling and vintage to modern and in every color you can think of — even animal prints. Teenagers will be able find the perfect dress for their prom or special occasion,” Cue explained.

Most gowns are gently used donations, but a number of dresses have been donated by stores like Dillard’s and bridal shops, as well as stores that have gone out of business. “Predominately our shoppers are juniors and seniors wanting their prom dresses, but we have pageant dress shoppers and some younger high school students. We also have dresses that are ideal for military balls and for mothers-of-the bride,” said Cue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There are 11 dressing rooms set up in the store so customers can try on their selections. No limit is placed on the number of dresses a customer can purchase. Any garments left unsold will be stored for next year’s Prom Closet.

There are no income guidelines, although the sale is aimed at teenagers who might not otherwise be able to afford to purchase a prom outfit.