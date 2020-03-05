Junior League's Prom Closet pop-up open Friday and Saturday at Crossroads Center

WATERLOO – An hour or so before the Prom Closet opens for its two-day sale each year for the last 10 years, a line of excited shoppers forms and snakes down the hall and around the corner on the upper level at Crossroads Center.
When the doors open, it’s a mad dash as hundreds of teenagers make beelines to racks overflowing with prom dresses in every color of the rainbow.
The pop-up store will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Organized by the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls, the Prom Closet is located in a storefront near the second-level entrance to Sears. It is open to the public.
“It gets a little wild that first night. It’s a big rush, and there’s very high energy. It’s a lot of fun,” said Heather Cue, vice president of JL’s community impact committee. “It’s our 10th anniversary, and each year it has grown in popularity with the community, and the number of donations we receive grows each year. We draw shoppers from 40 surrounding communities.”
Crossroads Center donates space for the event, cleans the store and provides display racks.
Each prom dress is $20 — no matter how many sequins, spangles, poufs or yards of tulle. Sizes are O to 26. Shoes are $3 and jewelry and other accessories are $1. Shoppers also can participate in a prom gift basket raffle and Plinko raffle game.
“This year we’ll have around 1,000 dresses in every style and color from cocktail length to full and formal, big skirts and sleek cut-outs, lots of bling and vintage to modern and in every color you can think of — even animal prints. Teenagers will be able find the perfect dress for their prom or special occasion,” Cue explained.
Most gowns are gently used donations, but a number of dresses have been donated by stores like Dillard’s and bridal shops, as well as stores that have gone out of business. “Predominately our shoppers are juniors and seniors wanting their prom dresses, but we have pageant dress shoppers and some younger high school students. We also have dresses that are ideal for military balls and for mothers-of-the bride,” said Cue.
There are 11 dressing rooms set up in the store so customers can try on their selections. No limit is placed on the number of dresses a customer can purchase. Any garments left unsold will be stored for next year’s Prom Closet.
There are no income guidelines, although the sale is aimed at teenagers who might not otherwise be able to afford to purchase a prom outfit.
“We want to be inclusive to every person who wants to go to prom. Our community impact focus is on teenagers, and the Prom Closet aligns with that mission,” said Melanie Knipp, JL president-elect. Teen-related projects receive 80 percent of JL’s community impact efforts.
Research by Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls shows teenagers often lack ways to improve their lives or prepare for the future. “There isn’t a lot available to teenagers,” Knipp explained. “Funds raised go back to support the work that Junior League does in the community.”
Junior League works locally with the Iowa Department of Human Services to provide discreet vouchers for young women in foster care who want to attend their high school prom. The voucher entitles the holder to a free dress.
“We want to break down barriers for teenagers. Prom is expensive, and Prom Closet removes the cost of the dress from the equation for lots of teenagers and allows more people to experience their prom. We usually see one to five vouchers used each year,” Cue explained.
Between 30 and 40 active Junior League members participate in the Prom Closet, ranging from donating dresses, organizing the event and gathering raffle items to hauling dress-stuffed totes to the store, setting up and arranging display racks, sorting and hanging dresses and working at the sale.
“Our members love this project,” said Knipp. Cue agreed, noting, “Everyone’s hands are on the project, and we all look forward to it. Planning is year-round, and we started setting up the store Feb. 20.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Junior League office, located in the American Red Cross building at 2530 University Ave. Do not deliver donations to the Prom Closet at Crossroads because it is a temporary location for the sale days only.
