Junior League plans Little Black Dress initiative

CEDAR FALLS -- The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will participate in the Little Black Dress initiative the week of Nov. 8-12 by wearing one black dress for five consecutive days to raise awareness about issues affecting teenagers in the Cedar Valley.

They will also host a leadership event at at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event is $35 and you must register by Friday at https://jlwcf.formdash.org/2021/tickets/.

Members of the Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will also maintain a large social media presence throughout the week and ask the community to support its mission through donations at www.jlwcf.org.

The Little Black Dress Initiative is sponsored by Standard Distribution Co; Bergen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Inc.; Tito’s Handmade Vodka; Follow your Strengths, Trends by Friends Salon; EMC Insurance; and many other local businesses and organizations through in kind donations.

