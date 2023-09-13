WATERLOO — The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls will host the Little Black Dress Initiative during the week of Oct. 15-19 by wearing one black dress or T-shirt for five consecutive days to raise awareness about issues affecting teenagers in the Cedar Valley.

The organization is inviting the community to participate in its social media campaign, donate to the initiative and purchase tickets to the luncheon.

The Junior League will host a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Registration will be at 11 a.m.

The luncheon will offer a plated meal and silent auction at the Waterloo Convention Center. It will also feature local speaker, podcaster and author Hanna Nuss on opportunities in Iowa and the possibilities in rural communities. Tickets are $45 and available at jlwcf.org.

“The Little Black Dress Initiative is more than just our members wearing the same black dress or T-shirt for a week, it is about showing the real barriers in our community, including that some teens are forced to wear the same clothing daily due to lack of resources or access,” JLWCF President Danica Haas said in a news release. “It is about bringing awareness to our community about the students who miss school multiple days a month because they do not have access to needed feminine hygiene products. It is about trying to bring our community together to do better for our youth.”

Iowa Barn Foundation annual barn tour showcases unusual, historic barns frost barn waterloo .jpg frost barn 2 waterloo .jpg frost barn 3 waterloo .jpg frost barn 4 waterloo .jpg hayward barn 4 .jpg hayward barn 6 .jpg hayward barn 5 .jpg miller barn 3 .jpg miller barn 2.jpg koschmeder wooden silo 1 .jpg koschmeder wooden silo 5 .jpg koschmeder wooden silo 4 .jpg koschmeder wooden silo 2 .jpg secrest octagonal barn .jpg secrest octagonal barn 2 .jpg secrest octagonal barn 3 .jpg