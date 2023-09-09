WATERLOO — The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is creating community “ties” through its Wrapped in a Hug project.

Wrapped in a Hug has a goal of creating 500 fleece tie-blankets for Cedar Valley teens and children by the end of 2023. This goal is up from the 200 created in 2021 as there have been additional requests from area agencies for the blankets. As members work toward the tie-blanket goal, they are also seeking donations of fleece or blanket sponsorships of $20 per blanket.

Fleece donations should be 1 1/2 to two yards by 1 1/2 to two yards and can be dropped off at the Junior League office at 2530 University Ave. The office is opened 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Individuals or businesses can sponsor blankets online at jlwcf.org or mail checks to P.O. Box 568 Waterloo, IA 50704. All donations should be made by Oct. 31.

The project was introduced in 2021 when the organization could not hold their Prom’s Closet due to COVID-19. Two hundred fleece tie-blankets were distributed to teens and children at Four Oaks, the Boys and Girls Club Teen Center, Allen Child Protection Center, Waterloo East High School, Waterloo West High School and Cedar Falls High School.

With each blanket, a list of mental health resources for teens was also provided.

