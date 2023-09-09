WATERLOO — The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is creating community “ties” through its Wrapped in a Hug project.
Wrapped in a Hug has a goal of creating 500 fleece tie-blankets for Cedar Valley teens and children by the end of 2023. This goal is up from the 200 created in 2021 as there have been additional requests from area agencies for the blankets. As members work toward the tie-blanket goal, they are also seeking donations of fleece or blanket sponsorships of $20 per blanket.
Fleece donations should be 1 1/2 to two yards by 1 1/2 to two yards and can be dropped off at the Junior League office at 2530 University Ave. The office is opened 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Individuals or businesses can sponsor blankets online at
jlwcf.org or mail checks to P.O. Box 568 Waterloo, IA 50704. All donations should be made by Oct. 31.
Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls President Melanie Knipp, left, Emerson and Heather Marquez work on fleece blankets on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The project was introduced in 2021 when the organization could not hold their Prom’s Closet due to COVID-19. Two hundred fleece tie-blankets were distributed to teens and children at Four Oaks, the Boys and Girls Club Teen Center, Allen Child Protection Center, Waterloo East High School, Waterloo West High School and Cedar Falls High School.
With each blanket, a list of mental health resources for teens was also provided.
Teens are facing a rising mental health crisis. Who is most at risk?
Teens are facing a rising mental health crisis. Who is most at risk?
Mental health among high school teens is worsening, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Between 2019 and 2021, the percentage of high school teens experiencing persistent feelings of hopelessness and sadness increased from 37% to 42%, continuing a decade-long trend of declining mental health among young people.
USAFacts found that 2021 data shows a stark disparity in mental health for teenage girls and LGBQ+ students. (Note: The survey did not have a question assessing gender identity, so the report does not include data on transgender students). Fifty-seven percent of female students and 69% of LGBQ+ students experienced persistent sadness or hopelessness. About 13% of female students and more than 20% of LGBQ+ students in 2021 had attempted suicide in the past year.
Unstable housing and other social and economic factors can significantly impact teens' health and wellbeing. Three percent of students experienced unstable housing in 2021, but a higher percentage of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, American Indian or Alaska Native and Black students had unstable housing, compared to Asian, Hispanic, and white students. LGBQ+ students were also more likely to have unstable housing than their peers.
Canva
What do teen mental health trends show?
Compared to years prior, high school students reported higher rates of nearly all indicators of poor mental health during the second year of the pandemic. Of all racial and ethnic groups, multiracial students most commonly reported having poor mental health.
Teenage girls and LGBQ+ teenagers had the highest rates of persistent sadness or hopelessness during the pandemic. A lack of connectedness in school is one explanation for this disparity.
Male students were more likely than female students to feel close to people at school. The trend was similar for heterosexual students: Straight teens were more likely than their peers to feel close to people at school. According to the report, when students know people at school care about them, their well-being, and their success, it has a long-lasting positive effect.
USAFacts
How the CDC recommends improving teen mental health
The CDC says quality health education, school connectedness, and establishing a safe and supportive school environment can help address mental health issues, risky sexual behavior, high-risk substance abuse and more. School connectedness helps shape teens' mental, physical, and social growth and lessens risks including drug use and violence.
Creating safe and supportive environments is particularly important for LGBTQ+ students. One example of this is creating gay-straight alliance organizations in schools. The share of schools with gay-straight alliances rose from 23% in 2008 to 40% in 2018,
according to the CDC.
Improving access to school-based care and community-based care is another way to support teens experiencing poor mental health. The CDC provides funding to
several national nongovernmental organizations which help build the capacity of school districts and schools to identify the needs and issues disproportionately affecting LGBTQ+ youth.
The CDC also recommends implementing science-based, medically accurate health education that is culturally inclusive for LGBTQ+ and minority students. These three strategies are featured in the
CDC's "What Works in Schools" research.
To read more on mental health trends for teenagers, see,
What are the biggest mental health issues facing young Americans?
USAFacts
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.