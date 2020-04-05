Junior League donates feminine hygiene supplies
0 comments

Junior League donates feminine hygiene supplies

  • 0
Junior League Supply Drop
COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is donating feminine hygiene products to students whose family budgets are strained due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Black Hawk County, females ages 18-24 make up the largest portion living in poverty and the cost of feminine hygiene products is yet another burden on an already stretched budget. Period poverty can limit the choices and resources for some of these young women and their families in Waterloo.

Parents or guardians can request the pre-packaged products at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St., during the curbside meal pickup on weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News