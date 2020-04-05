Junior League donates feminine hygiene supplies

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

WATERLOO — The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is donating feminine hygiene products to students whose family budgets are strained due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Black Hawk County, females ages 18-24 make up the largest portion living in poverty and the cost of feminine hygiene products is yet another burden on an already stretched budget. Period poverty can limit the choices and resources for some of these young women and their families in Waterloo.