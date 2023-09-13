WATERLOO -- Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls, a leading women’s organization dedicated to making a positive impact in our communities, will celebrate the inaugural "Find the Good Day" on Sept. 14. This special day of unity and compassion aims to spread kindness, uplift others, and inspire positive change across the Cedar Valley.

"Find the Good Day" is an opportunity for individuals, families, and organizations to come together as changemakers and create a ripple effect of positivity throughout our community. It is a day to reflect on the goodness within ourselves and find inspiration in the acts of kindness we've witnessed and participated in throughout the year.

Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Fall invites everyone to join in the festivities and make a difference on this significant day. Whether it's through acts of service, volunteer initiatives, or simply spreading positivity through kind gestures, every contribution has the power to create lasting change.

"As we approach 'Find the Good Day,' we are reminded of the profound impact we can have when we unite with hope and optimism," said Danica Haas, league president. "Together, we can create a brighter, kinder world, one act of goodness at a time."

Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls encourages participants to take photos and share them on social media. Tag Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls on Facebook or jrleaguewcf on Instagram and use the hashtags #FindTheGoodDay and #JLWCF to be featured on our platforms. Let's highlight the dedication, passion, and hard work that goes into spreading kindness and positivity.

For more information about Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Fall and "Find the Good Day," please visit www.jlwcf.org.

The Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.