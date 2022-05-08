Junior Cotillion participants to be recognized at 18th annual ball June 2

WATERLOO — In connection with Club Azana, Jamekia Sanders and Audrey Wallican-Green will host the 18th annual Junior Cotillion Ball June 2 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

The Junior Cotillion will recognize seven eighth-grade girls for outstanding contributions to their school and communities as well as their academic achievements.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the program. Presentation of participants begins at 6 p.m., followed by a dance. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students (ages 10 and under) and are available from participants. Space is limited; tickets will not be sold at the door.

Participants are Ar’riyanna Bass, daughter of Shirley and Stacey Vanarsdale, Amarrie Dixon, daughter of Jamekia (Ross) Sanders and Tyron Dixon, and Ja’Layia Wilson, daughter of Cortney Wilson, from Bunger Middle School; Siyanna Cody, daughter of Jayme Clemmensen and Phedrick Cody, and Daveyon Jefferson-Shurn, daughter of Tye Jefferson and David Shurn, from Central Middle School; Sanai Ambrose, daughter of Brittany Ambrose, from Hoover Middle School; and Janiah Smith-Downer, daughter of Jessica Smith and Johnelle Downer, from Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School.

