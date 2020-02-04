Junior Achievement looking for Hall nominees

WATERLOO -- Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is currently accepting nominations for three elite individuals to be inducted as laureates and one to be inducted as a young entrepreneur into the Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame.
Nominations will be accepted through March 13. Individuals inducted into the Business Hall of Fame are outstanding business leaders who have made significant contributions to the free enterprise system.
Nominations are made by members of the community, then selected by an independent committee.
A black tie gala to recognize the honorees will take place Oct. 22 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.
Highlights of the evening will include video biographies of each laureate being honored. Individuals are encouraged to nominate business leaders who have accomplished significant business and personal goals while making the Cedar Valley a better place to live.
For a nomination form, go to www.JAEasternIowa.org or e-mail harnold@jaeasterniowa.org.
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019
