Junior Achievement announces Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame honorees

WATERLOO — Three laureates will be inducted into Junior Achievement's Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame Oct. 20 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

The 2022 honorees are Stacey Bentley, Community Bank & Trust; Kris Hansen, Western Home Communities; and Mike Mallaro, VGM.

The business leaders were nominated by community members and then selected by an independent committee. A news release said the laureates have influenced much of the community’s economic development and social welfare through leadership, vision, and innovation. This year marks Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa's 28th anniversary of celebrating distinguished business leaders who have established a legacy within their industries and the community.

The black-tie gala is presented by First Interstate Bank, previously Great Western Bank. The evening will include video biographies of each laureate. Students from local schools will serve as hosts and escorts to reinforce the purpose of the event – to inspire children to visualize success.

“We are proud to once again sponsor the Junior Achievement Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame and are excited to gather in-person to celebrate this year’s honorees,” said Gary Lorenz, Cedar Valley market president of First Interstate Bank.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For tickets or additional details, contact Junior Achievement at (319) 862-1100 or email Emma Disterhoft at edisterhoft@jaeasterniowa.org.

