Junior Achievement accepting nominations for Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame

WATERLOO -- Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is currently accepting nominations for Laureates and Entrepreneur for induction into the Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame.

An independent committee will select the honorees from among the nominations which are being accepted through March 25.

Individuals inducted into the Business Hall of Fame are outstanding business leaders who have made significant contributions to the free enterprise system. Nominees for the Entrepreneur Award must exemplify the above qualities, have started or purchased a business, and be a current or previous resident of the Cedar Falls or Waterloo area.

A black-tie gala will recognize honorees in October.

Nomination forms are available at www.JAEasternIowa.org, or e-mail edisterhoft@jaeasterniowa.org for a copy.

