Juneteenth returns to Waterloo as a federal holiday

Kids play basketball on the courts at Gates Park Saturday during the 26th Annual Juneteenth celebration in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Loreal Lester of Waterloo recites poetry during the 26th Annual Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart reads his mayoral proclamation recognizing June 19 as Juneteenth in Waterloo during the 26th Annual Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The 26th Annual Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Rodney Berry, owner of 1st Base Bar-B-Que, fills a plate with food off of his grill during the 26th Annual Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Terry Phillips stands next to his 1965 Chevy Impala SS convertible after winning first place in the Klas-sic Car Show during the 26th Annual Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
People look over the cars on display in the "Klas-sic Car Show" during the 26th Annual Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart leads the crowd in celebrating Black Hawk County NAACP president LaTanya Graves' birthday during the 26th Annual Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
For the Klas-sic Car Show, Terry Phillips’ 1965 Chevy Impala SS convertible placed first among several contestants.
Rounding out the day’s events was a concert featuring Felicia Smith-Nalls.
Juneteenth, in one form or another, has been an annual celebration in America since the first anniversary of June 19 1865, when the final African-American slaves were emancipated in Galveston, Texas following the end of the Civil War.
Just days prior to this year’s celebration, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US Federal holiday.
Photos: Juneteenth celebration at Gates Park in Waterloo
