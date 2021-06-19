Juneteenth returns to Waterloo as a federal holiday

Waterloo residents gathered at Gates Park on Saturday for the 26th annual Juneteenth Celebration.

Having been reduced to a virtual event last year due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, the celebration returned with various festivities for the more than 100 people who attended.

Vendors were on hand to sell food, clothing, jewelry and more to attendees as children played basketball on the four courts along with other games.

For the Klas-sic Car Show, Terry Phillips’ 1965 Chevy Impala SS convertible placed first among several contestants.

Rounding out the day’s events was a concert featuring Felicia Smith-Nalls.

Juneteenth, in one form or another, has been an annual celebration in America since the first anniversary of June 19 1865, when the final African-American slaves were emancipated in Galveston, Texas following the end of the Civil War.

Just days prior to this year’s celebration, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US Federal holiday.

