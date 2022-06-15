Juneteenth celebration bringing weekend of fun to Waterloo

WATERLOO — A longtime festival celebrating Waterloo’s Black community will bring music, food and lots of fun to Gates Park and other locations this weekend.

Juneteenth events, all of them free, kick off Friday and continue through Sunday. Organizers are also promoting other African-American focused events during the month and tying them to the holiday.

This is the 27th year Juneteenth has been marked with public events in Waterloo, organizers say. The holiday commemorates the liberation of the last slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865. It was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation abolished slavery in the Confederate states in 1863 that Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free from arriving Union soldiers.

Last year, President Joe Biden recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The day has been recognized in Iowa since 2002 after a proclamation from former Gov. Tom Vilsack.

“I don’t think people at that time really recognized it even though it was a state holiday. But now (that) it is a federal holiday, it takes it to a whole other level,” said LaTanya Graves, director of the Waterloo NAACP.

“Our ancestors were enslaved, brought over against their will, and for so many years discriminated against at every level – which still continues today,” she noted. “But to have our celebration to recognize the federal holiday is just awesome. It’s a long time coming.”

The events kick off with an African attire fashion show at 8 p.m. Friday at Absalom Lounge. Prizes for first through third places will be awarded.

The celebration continues Saturday at Gates Park with music, food and games from 1 to 7 p.m. Graves said many food stands and small businesses will be at the event along with health and financial vendors.

The classic car show is returning, as well. This year there will be a separate car show solely for Corvettes. Each category will receive first through third place prizes. The NAACP is also holding a 5K walk at the park.

At 5 p.m. there will be a concert featuring Felicia Smith-Nalls. In addition, Graves said a reading of names for victims of violence will take place.

On Sunday, things start at 10 a.m. with church services at Gates Park. The three churches participating include Impact Church of Hope, Faith Temple Baptist Church and Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church.

Also Sunday is an opportunity for residents to meet their City Council members at the park. To close out the weekend, there will be a basketball league starting at 4 p.m. for adults over 30.

Although Juneteenth is this weekend, local leaders planned free events for the entire month of June to celebrate the holiday.

At 8:30 a.m. June 23, a Vitality Conference sponsored by 24/7 BLAC will take place at the Waterloo Convention Center. Keynote speakers include Omar Brown, senior vice president and people and culture officer for the Big Ten Conference, and Andre M. Perry, a senior fellow at Brookings Metro. At 6 p.m., a networking event will take place at the convention center featuring the band HartSmith and 24/7 BLAC’s Black Business and Entrepreneurship Accelerator.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24, there will be leadership lessons with SHIPHT and Humanize My Hoodie at the convention center. SHIPHT focuses on creating leaders in tech, business, entrepreneurship and the public sector. At 7 p.m., Andrew Wright of the Wright House of Fashion, and Matthew Gilbert of Iowa C.O.R.E. will host a screening of the documentary film “Black Liberation Space” at Walnut Street Baptist Church.

At 4 p.m. June 25, the Cedar Valley Fashion, Art and Culture Expo as well as the SHIPHT and Cedar Valley Fine Arts Center expo will be held at Young Arena. The event will be hosted by Black Ink’s Ryan Henry and MTV’s “Wild’nOut” star Blair Christian.

On June 29, an exhibit is opening at the Grout Museum called the Black Stories Collective. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

