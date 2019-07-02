{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — June was a month with above-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 70.2 degrees, .2 degrees above normal.

The highest temperature was 95 degrees on the 30th, with a low of 47 degrees on the 13th. The monthly precipitation was 6.15 inches, 1.17 inches above normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation.

Date H L Rain

1 81 57T

2 77 49.00

3 77 52.24

4 85 59.07

5 86 64.84

6 87 61.00

7 86 64.00

8 85 58.00

9 84 59.00

10 81 54.00

11 75 53.23

12 72 55.10

13 75 47.00

14 78 58T

15 83 60.21

16 74 59.00

17 79 56.00

18 74 65.46

19 74 62.02

20 76 55T

21 69 58.45

22 81 59.39

23 80 671.26

24 78 62.57

25 87 60.00

26 87 58.00

27 89 64T

28 84 651.22

29 93 68.04

30 95 71.05

