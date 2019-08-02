{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — July was a month with above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 76.7 degrees, 3.1 degrees above normal.

The highest temperature was 95 degrees on the 19th, with a low of 53 degrees on the 31st. The monthly precipitation was 2.59 inches, 2.32 inches below normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation.

Date H L Rain

1 90 71 .00

2 92 72 .72

3 88 72 .02

4 90 71 .10

5 90 69 .00

6 77 65 .00

7 85 62 .00

8 86 62 .00

9 89 66 .49

10 84 71 .00

11 84 63 .00

12 89 59 .00

13 88 70 .01

14 93 68 .00

15 89 75 .00

16 90 70 .00

17 85 68 .40

18 93 73 .31

19 95 79 .00

20 89 68 .01

21 83 67 .00

22 80 61 .00

23 83 57 .00

24 86 58 .00

25 84 58 T

26 90 70 T

27 90 71 T

28 89 71 .53

29 83 63 .00

30 79 57 .00

31 81 53 .00

