WATERLOO — July was a month with below-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 71.7 degrees, 1.9 degrees below normal. The highest temperature was 92 degrees on the 12th, with the lowest of 51 degrees on the 28th.

The monthly precipitation was 3.60 inches, 1.31 inches below normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation provided by the National Weather Service.

Date High Low Rain

1 81 61 .04

2 84 57 .00

3 88 65 .00

4 92 71 .14

5 87 62 .98

6 81 57 .00

7 80 55 .00

8 82 60 .00

9 89 63 .00

10 86 64 .00

11 87 62 .00

12 92 69 .00

13 90 70 .83

14 81 69 .02

15 88 70 T

16 82 64 .00

17 85 58 .00

18 83 60 T

19 71 64 1.34

20 77 64 .03

21 80 62 .00

22 78 60 .00

23 83 60 .00

24 82 60 .00

25 84 54 .22

26 75 57 .00

27 75 54 .00

28 77 51 T

29 79 52 .00

30 84 54 .00

31 84 54 .00

