WATERLOO — July was a month with below-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.
The average monthly temperature was 71.7 degrees, 1.9 degrees below normal. The highest temperature was 92 degrees on the 12th, with the lowest of 51 degrees on the 28th.
The monthly precipitation was 3.60 inches, 1.31 inches below normal.
Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation provided by the National Weather Service.
Date High Low Rain
1 81 61 .04
2 84 57 .00
3 88 65 .00
4 92 71 .14
5 87 62 .98
6 81 57 .00
7 80 55 .00
8 82 60 .00
9 89 63 .00
10 86 64 .00
11 87 62 .00
12 92 69 .00
13 90 70 .83
14 81 69 .02
15 88 70 T
16 82 64 .00
17 85 58 .00
18 83 60 T
19 71 64 1.34
20 77 64 .03
21 80 62 .00
22 78 60 .00
23 83 60 .00
24 82 60 .00
25 84 54 .22
26 75 57 .00
27 75 54 .00
28 77 51 T
29 79 52 .00
30 84 54 .00
31 84 54 .00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.