Julie McCleeary: 'Feeling I've done something good for someone'

Fifth in a series on Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses

WATERLOO — It’s no surprise that many people follow in the footsteps of a parent when deciding upon a career choice. Julie McCleeary, an LPN at UnityPoint’s Internal Medicine North Crossing office in Waterloo and the UnityPoint Clinic LGBTQ in Cedar Falls, is no exception.

Her mother had been a certified nursing assistant at a care center in Mediapolis while McCleeary was growing up.

“I remember her telling me stories about the work and the job,” McCleeary said. “She had mentioned to me a couple times that I would be really good at that. She saw that as something I could build on.”

Her first job while in high school was as a CNA in Mediapolis, a short drive from her home in Morning Sun, Iowa.

“I loved it. I would work after school and during the summers. I loved just taking care of people. It was so rewarding and made me feel accomplished when I was in high school.”

Upon graduating from Morning Sun, she took classes for a year at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington with the intention of studying psychiatry. As McCleeary explained it, her focus wasn’t entirely on school at that time. She moved to Davenport and got married. The couple moved to Kentucky and had four children, now ages 30 to 21. When she got divorced, she moved back to Cedar Falls in 2009 and decided she had to do something.

“The kids were grown enough to where I could go back to school,” she said. What really pushed her over the edge to earn her degree in nursing was when she was in labor with her fourth child.

“The nurse and the whole team who took care of me and Cameron were so caring. I started to panic at one point because things weren’t going as fast as they had with the other kids. The nurse just calmed me down and had such a caring presence. After that experience, I decided I wanted to go into obstetrics and be an OB nurse. Long-term care came up in the middle, and I loved that.”

She enrolled at Kaplan and earned her LPN degree in 2010. She was one of the last classes to graduate from Kaplan before the school started its registered nurse program. She never has returned to earn her RN degree.

“I really thought about it, but I was a single parent. I went from working part-time at KwikStar so I could go to school and I couldn’t pass up having insurance, a steady paycheck and being able to stand on my own two feet. I like being independent.”

Her first job after earning her LPN was with Ultimate Nursing, an in-home nursing company. She had two pediatric clients, a 17-year-old boy in his senior high school year, and a second-grade girl.

“I would spend all day in school with them, taking care of their feedings, medications and basic needs while with them,” McCleeary explained. “The second shift would come over when we returned home. The boy eventually moved to a group home, and the girl and her family moved away. By then I had moved to Traer and was tired of the travel, so I applied at Sunrise Health Care.

“I absolutely loved it. It felt like I was taking care of family members. But we had a particularly bad year prior to COVID when a lot of the residents got influenza. I became depressed because we were losing a lot of people. I wanted to try something different. After six years (2011-2017), I applied for a clinic job. I was hired at UnityPoint Internal Medicine, and I’ve been here ever since.”

Kelly Hassman, McCleeary’s supervisor at Internal Medicine, and Dr. Kyle Christiason started the LGBTQ clinic at Prairie Parkway about the time McCleeary began working with them. They were asking for providers. She thought it made sense to join them there since she already was working with them at North Crossing.

“I have learned so much working with Kelly and the LGBTQ,” she said. “A new patient can be very nervous and feel like they are not accepted. Being called the wrong pronoun can be completely devastating in finding their way during transition. Here, they feel welcome and heard.”

McCleeary added, “I like helping a patient with something, whether it be a medication refill or paperwork. Feeling I’ve done something good for someone, when a patient looks you in the eye and says ‘thank you so much’ it makes all the difference in the world. You know you’re in a career you should be in.”

