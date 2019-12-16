Sixth in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
WATERLOO – A 10-year-old girl had a lasting impact on Julie Gleason’s life and career. When Gleason was a student at Cedar Falls High School, she babysat for a family with two daughters, including the 10-year-old girl who was battling cancer and later died.
“It was such a big part of my life,” Gleason said. “I got to watch her interactions with her nurses and her family and be there for them during the roughest time for them.”
Gleason is a nurse practitioner at the UnityPoint Health- Allen Hospital Community Cancer Center in Waterloo. She has practiced oncology in the Cedar Valley for more than eight years.
“I just felt like that was the right place for me,” she said.
After graduating from the University of Iowa with her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2006, she worked in the emergency room at Allen Hospital for five years. She went on to receive her master’s of science in nursing at Allen College after she had her first child and another was on the way.
She also received a family nurse practitioner degree. While oncology was not her specialty, she knew she wanted to help people who are fighting cancer.
“She is very dedicated to her patients, and they are her number one priority,” said Dee Kahler, who nominated Gleason for the 20 Under 40 award. “She always looks for the right way to do things and what is best for her patients. Julie has a heart of gold and always looks for ways to help others. She loves what she does.”
Twice a year, Gleason gives oncology presentations to upcoming nurse practitioner graduates at Allen College. She spoke at the October 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness luncheon and was on the Steele Report on KWWL in November 2018 to bring awareness for what women go through after breast cancer, with the hope of changing legislation to allow women to have the choice of custom-made breast prostheses covered by their insurance. She has written articles for the local Beyond Pink Team and is a guest lecturer at Allen College.
Gleason also is a leader in her community of Denver. She was a volunteer EMT on the ambulance crew until the birth of her third child. She has served on her church board, raised money for the Denver Cyclone Center, volunteers for Denver Days, teaches Sunday School, participates in and raises money for Relay for Life, is a Girl Scout leader and is part of the Friendship Family Program at Wartburg College, providing support for a student from Vietnam. She also used to sing in an area band, Too Beaucoup.
“I like to do a little bit of everything,” she said.
Her family includes her husband, Kurt Gleason, and their four children, Adalyn, 10; Lydia, 8; Isabel, 4; and Isaac, 2.
She admits her career can be tough, but sees the positives also.
“There’s good and there’s bad in this and I hope I can provide some support during the worst time,” she said.
