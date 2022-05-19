Judy Owens: She has a passion for serving vulnerable population

Seventh in a series on Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses

WATERLOO — On the heels of a global pandemic lies another — a mental health crisis gripping the country. In Iowa, the picture is similar. In a federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention report released in March this year, 27.2% of Iowans were taking a prescription medication for mental health issues in that month.

Judy Owens, a certified medical assistant with Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, is being recognized for her tireless efforts to help this vulnerable population. Though not a nurse, she’s being honored among the Courier’s Top Cedar Valley Nurses for her work in mental health care.

“I was shocked, especially since I’m not a nurse,” Owens said. “It’s an honor to even be nominated.”

But her important work in a crucial health care sector made her a standout for the award, regardless of her credentials, her nominator said.

“She is very compassionate, genuine and empathetic. She has a passion for serving this vulnerable population,” said Alexis Adams, who nominated Owens for the award. “The strong relationships that she has with her patients as well as her co-workers is one of the things we cherish about her at our agency. When you interact with Judy, it feels like you are dealing with family.”

Owens’ primary responsibility is organizing the health center’s Wednesday shot clinic. On that day, the staff administers 60-70 shots of long-acting medications targeting mental health disorders, “most of them indications for schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder,” Owen said.

Schizoaffective disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized primarily by symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations or delusions, and symptoms of a mood disorder, such as mania and depression, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

There are many challenges in treating those with these mental health conditions, Owens said.

“We have a lot of people who don’t show up. Remember we’re dealing with mental stability issues, homeless populations. We work hard to build a rapport with them. We try not to invade their space. They know we’re not here to judge them. We treat them like people and they appreciate that. That makes a huge difference.”

For patients who don’t have transportation to the shot clinic, Owens arranges for home visits to ensure they get their medication.

“Our job is to meet people where they are,” she explained.

It’s that mindset that makes Owens a valuable part of her team, said Tom Eachus, executive director at Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.

“She is just one of those people who is always helping others and takes on additional responsibility,” he said. “We have about 300 patients who get an injection of their medications. The amount of people she serves, people with very difficult diagnoses and circumstances, she does it with compassion. I can’t say enough good things about her.”

Owens came to her health care career later in life. She had worked for her family’s screenprinting business, which eventually closed after her father passed away.

“I just decided to go back to school. I was 48,” she said. “I really wanted a full-time job and didn’t want to work at a convenience store.”

She enrolled in Kaplan University’s CMA program, and graduated in 2011.

“I excelled in school and was on the dean’s list and president’s list every quarter. It taught me confidence in myself. I would have gone for (a registered nurse degree), but I didn’t have the money or the time,” she said.

Owens has worked at the mental health center since 2015, and said she has found her calling there.

“I kind of fell into it. I was looking for a position, and I had never worked in mental health before. I really like what I do. It is very rewarding to see people improve and be able to have a normal life. You have to have a passion for wanting to help the underserved.”

Owens, 60, has been married to her husband, Todd, for 38 years. The couple have a daughter and two grandchildren, ages 11 and 5. In their free time, they enjoy spending time with family and working on their acreage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0