DECORAH – A district court judge has thrown out a court action brought over 33 uncounted absentee ballots in the House District 55 race.
Democrat Kayla Koether, who lost to Republican Michael Bergan by nine votes, asked the court to order the Winneshiek County Auditor’s Office to count the ballots. They hadn't been counted because they arrived without postmarks.
Judge Scott Beattie earlier took steps to preserve encoded postal information on the mystery ballot envelopes, but on Thursday he ruled that the courts lacked jurisdiction to order the counting because the law spells out a process to challenge the vote to the Iowa House of Representatives.
“The grounds asserted by the Plaintiff to count the ballots falls squarely within the parameters of Iowa Code 57.1, and as a result, this matter should be left to the legislative branch,” Beattie wrote in his ruling. “By constitution and statute, the power of the legislature over election contests for legislative seats is clearly spelled out ... That power is constitutionally given to the legislative branch, and this court lacks subject matter jurisdiction as a result.”
Koether has the option of filing an appeal to the Iowa House of Representatives, asking lawmakers to order that uncounted absentee ballots be counted. If this happens, officials said earlier this could be the first time in state history a candidate has made such a request.
UPDATE: Judge directs Winneshiek auditor to have post office examine ballot envelopes in close House 55 race
DECORAH — Absentee ballots that lacked postmarks in the close Iowa House District 55 race wi…
Earlier this month, Beattie ordered the unread ballots in question be handed over to postal authorities to determine what information could be gleaned from barcode information printed on the envelopes and to determine when they were mailed.
According to the Thursday ruling, the Winneshiek auditor reported that 29 were deposited to the postal service on Nov. 5 and one was submitted Nov. 6. Postal officials didn’t provide information for three envelopes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.