Jubilee church partners with Hy-Vee for Waterloo vaccine clinic

At 12:30 p.m., Phillips and those behind her were still waiting, wondering if there would be enough shots for them.

“We just have to be patient and wait,” Phillips said. “Hopefully, we’ll be next.”

Logan Avenue Hy-Vee store manager Cameron Olson wouldn’t say how many of the 200 appointments had already been booked, but insisted they would “absolutely” accommodate walk-ins like Phillips.

“Everyone’s wanting to get it because everyone wants to feel safe,” Olson said.

Funchess said having the event at his church’s Freedom Center was an attempt to reduce racial disparities in health care in Waterloo.

“We know that there is inequity throughout the United States with respect to Black and brown people and poor people getting access to the vaccine,” Funchess said. “We were very happy to partner with them since we’re concentrated in north Waterloo.”

Kevin Klein signed up on the website after his wife, a health care worker, sent it to him. He got his Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shortly after noon.