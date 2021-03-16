Jubilee church partners with Hy-Vee for Waterloo vaccine clinic

WATERLOO — Lena Phillips made sure she was first in line for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday by getting there well ahead of the noon start time.
She had heard from her daughter that they were taking walk-ins at Jubilee United Methodist Church, which was partnering with the Logan Avenue Hy-Vee on vaccinations, and didn’t want to chance missing out on the shot.
“I have a health condition — that’s why I wanted to wait first in line,” Phillips said.
But the Waterloo woman instead watched as dozens of people moved ahead of her in line. They had made appointments on a separate website Phillips and others in line said they didn’t know about.
It appeared to be a miscommunication between information presented on a Facebook event and a separate Hy-Vee appointment site, according to Abraham Funchess, pastor at Jubilee.
Funchess said Tuesday he was told by Hy-Vee multiple times that walk-ins would be encouraged, so he mentioned “the first 200 persons” would get vaccinated on the event page. He was still optimistic they would be.
Hy-Vee had a separate website for appointments for the 200 vaccines, booked through 4 p.m., which the Facebook event did not mention.
At 12:30 p.m., Phillips and those behind her were still waiting, wondering if there would be enough shots for them.
“We just have to be patient and wait,” Phillips said. “Hopefully, we’ll be next.”
Logan Avenue Hy-Vee store manager Cameron Olson wouldn’t say how many of the 200 appointments had already been booked, but insisted they would “absolutely” accommodate walk-ins like Phillips.
“Everyone’s wanting to get it because everyone wants to feel safe,” Olson said.
Funchess said having the event at his church’s Freedom Center was an attempt to reduce racial disparities in health care in Waterloo.
“We know that there is inequity throughout the United States with respect to Black and brown people and poor people getting access to the vaccine,” Funchess said. “We were very happy to partner with them since we’re concentrated in north Waterloo.”
Kevin Klein signed up on the website after his wife, a health care worker, sent it to him. He got his Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shortly after noon.
“We’re planning on going on a trip, so I wanted to get it done as soon as I could,” Klein said. He described the shot as “not much different than a flu shot.” He’ll be back April 6 for his second dose, he noted.
Funchess and Olson both said they hoped to stage more vaccine clinics for more people as supplies of the shot came in.
“Especially in the season of Lent, we feel like we’re doing the social justice work that’s necessary to minister to people’s earthly needs, the physical needs, and we feel good about it,” Funchess said.
