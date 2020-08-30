Juanita Williams follows her heart to fulfill passion

“I just felt undeserving. So many other nurses deserve this, and I feel so tremendously honored. I have the strengths of an older nurse, a variety of experience and a lot of wisdom. When you’re working with younger nurses, you realize they have their strengths and skills, too, and they’re savvy about technological things. There is generational diversity in nursing, and we all have our strengths,” she explained.

Nurse practitioner Kathi Bower nominated Williams for the honor. “I think about characteristics such as passion, dedication, empathy, activism, engagement in the community, love of diversity and so on. Juanita embodies each and every one of those characteristics and more,” said Bower, who works with Williams at Allen Women’s Health.

“She takes time to care for the whole patient – mind, body and spirit, and she makes people feel heard, loved and fully cared for,” she wrote in her nominating letter.

Williams, who grew up in Huntington Beach, Calif., has an undergraduate degree in psychology and earned her nursing degree from St. Louis (Mo.) University. She is working on a master’s degree in health education at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.