CEDAR FALLS — Music, singing, the toot of musical instruments, squeals of delight and laughter — it’s all joyful noise in one of Kelly Parker’s Music Together classes.
And it’s never too early to start making music.
Madeleine turned 7 months old on the first day of her Music Together class. She’s now 15 months old and is still excited about hearing the music and songs, says her mom, Diana Robinson of Waverly.
“From the first day, Maddie was smiling. You could tell she was enjoying it and with each class, I could see her grow. She sat in my lap, but as she gets more mobile, she can scoot around, interact with other kids and still absorb the music,” says Robinson.
Music Together is an early childhood music and movement program for children from birth to age eight that makes learning engaging and fun, says Parker, 34, a registered Music Together teacher and center director.
She will offer a free demonstration class from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Heinz Academy for Performing Arts, 6322 University Ave.
Music Together was founded 31 years ago to help children develop their inner music maker and is now taught in 40 countries. Parker, who grew up near La Porte City, earned her music degree at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn. She founded Grace Note Piano Studio in 2007 in Queens, N.Y., and returned to the Cedar Valley in 2016 and opened her studio at St. John’s Church in Cedar Falls.
She became interested in Music Together when she noticed many of her young piano students struggling to keep a beat.
“Learning to keep a beat, sing in tune — that’s part of helping children develop music skills. Music supports early childhood development, including cognitive, emotional, social and physical development, and that’s what Music Together does,” Parker explains.
She now teaches Music Together classes at the Waverly Area Veterans Post and will offer a class beginning Jan. 5 at the Cedar Falls location.
“The classes also are family bonding time, and it really is beautiful to see all the smiles from kids and their parents. Children love interacting with the people who love them. It’s quality time — no phones, no interruptions. That’s one of the best things about the class,” Parker says.
Children don’t have to sit still and pay attention, either. They are welcome to wander the classroom and dance around, but they are still learning by listening and observing, she explains.
The program doesn’t separate children by age either, which Adrienne Lamos of Waverly appreciates. “Kids learn at different stages, and they can learn things from watching each other,” she says.
Her three-year-old daughter, Madelynn, was just 2 in her first Music Together class, and Lamos plans to enroll her daughter in another class. “She absolutely loved it — the songs, interacting with the other kids, dancing and playing. She remembers the songs and the movements and the friends we made in class,” Lamos says.
Her husband, Matt, attended some of the classes, as well as grandparents. “It was a fun way to bond, and Madelynn enjoyed showing off what she was learning.”
Robinson and her husband, Darius, made their class time “a family thing to have fun with Maddie. It’s fun to see her learning and developing. We brought home activities to do, and it’s amazing to hear her sing along with me to parts of the songs,” she says.
She wholeheartedly recommends the program, and Parker’s classes in particular. “She is excellent with kids of all ages; she is kind, patient and encouraging; and she is genuinely excited to see the kids’ participation and progress through the semester.”
For more details and registration information, visit www.gracenotepiano.com/music-together, on Facebook at musictogetherbygracenote/, by phone (347) 251-2281 or via email, kellyparker@fastmail.fm.
