Eleventh in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
WATERLOO – Joyce Oaks has gone from the news business to her own business – all her own.
The former KWWL-TV news producer is now a franchise owner of an Ameriprise Financial Services office on Orchard Drive in Cedar Falls, having been mentored by longtime local financial adviser Henry Maidan. She took the reins in January.
Her mentor may be retired, but Oaks is hardly the “retiring” type. She’s channeled the energy and pace she learned in the news business to her profession and other community activities.
She’s on the board of Tri-County County Head Start and has been involved in the Women for Good program through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. She is also president of the board of directors of the Highland Neighborhood Association, an officially designated historic neighborhood in east Waterloo where she lives.
Oaks has discovered, as a John Lennon song line goes, that life is what happens when you’re making other plans, but that her life’s journey has been winding but rewarding. A native of Cedar Rapids and a graduate of Kennedy High School, she studied journalism at Drake University in Des Moines.
“I wanted to be a TV reporter,” she said, but took a different direction after a stint at Channel 7. “I had a lease and bills to pay, and I just got so lucky in falling into the career I fell into. I was not looking to be a business person at all.”
After working briefly at GMAC Mortgage she responded to an ad placed by Maidan, who offered training.
“I was hired 15 years ago. I literally had 15 years of mentorship,” she said. “Who you work with is very important. Henry’s been wonderful all these years, and I had really good co-workers. .... It turned out to be a good fit for my skill set, my personality.”
You have free articles remaining.
While she picked up the financial acumen as she went along, “it’s really a people business. Helping people make the right decision, stick to their goals, achieve their goals. It’s a lot of coaching, more so than the actual nitty gritty of the investment details. ... You have to know that, too, but it’s about people. And I like working with people. ... Any time somebody makes a good decision, follows your advice, and it works well, that’s really rewarding.”
She had a lot of personal tools coming into her trade. Growing up as the youngest of five kids, Oaks found that she had to speak up for herself, which honed her outgoing, sociable personality. And, having been in the news business, “I run on deadlines. I need a deadline. That’s something I will tell people.” And that gets results. One of the chief traits of a leader, she said, is, “Do what you say you’re going to do,” and setting a deadline is a pathway to accomplishment.
Another part of leadership is not being afraid to take risks. “When I was younger I had nothing to lose,” she laughed. “Why not take a risk? ... The only thing holding you back is fear. And that’s not a good way to make decisions.”
Also, part of leading and achieving is asking for what you want. Oaks said she had skill sets and Maidan gave her an opportunity to succeed by using those skills.
She’s lived in Highland more than 10 years in a house which once belonged to renowned local architect Mortimer Cleveland, who designed many landmark public buildings in the area.
“Really, the neighborhood is what keeps me there,” said. “We’re never moving. We have a great house. It’s affordable. It’s in a wonderful neighborhood. We’re surrounded by great people. It’s quiet. It’s close to the trails. It’s really unique and special. We love it.”
Oaks, who turned 40 this fall, is married with three stepchildren, two of whom are now in college.
Oaks makes time for her volunteer activities. “You make time for what’s important,” she said. “That’s what I grew up watching my parents do. My parents were very involved people,” in church and the local Red Cross. “That was normal for me. I learned that from my parents, and I know how important it is to model those behaviors.”
“You make time for what’s important. That’s what I grew up watching my parents do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.