WATERLOO — YWCA Black Hawk County has named Joyce Levingston as its new executive director.

Levingston returns to the Cedar Valley from West Des Moines where she spent the last couple of years working with youths and young mothers. She was senior program director at the Young Women’s Resource Center in Des Moines, which provides in-school programming for young girls and young moms ages 11-24, after-school groups and culture specific groups as well as parenting, childbirth education, postpartum and doula services.

“This is a historical moment. Joyce Levingston is the first African-American executive director serving the YWCA Black Hawk County,” Tracey Schatz, board president said in a news release. “After an extensive search, we are confident that Joyce is the right person to continue our mission and vision while strengthening our reach in Black Hawk County – building upon the legacy of those before her.”

Levingston served as the first director of the One City United Momentum program focusing on obtaining sustainable employment and community partnerships. She spent several years as a graduate research associate at University of Northern Iowa and was the community liaison for the John Deere Community Needs Assessment completed in 2021. Levingston has been involved in numerous research projects and publications as part of her advocacy work in the community.

Levingston is the recipient of multiple community awards including Best Student Project Award for founding the Cedar Valley’s Little Free Pantries; inclusion in the Iowa Women’s Foundation’s publication “Ovation: A tribute to Iowa Women and Girls” in 2019; The Courier’s 20 Under 40 award in 2020; and the Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet Community Award for her contribution to anti-racism work in the community.

Levingston received two degrees from the University of Northern Iowa, a master’s in leisure, youth and human services and a bachelor’s in family services. She is a doctoral candidate in allied health, recreation and community services, also from UNI. She sits on the College of Education board at UNI and is also a member of the NAACP Waterloo’s Chapter Education Committee.

