WATERLOO — YWCA Black Hawk County has named Joyce Levingston as its new executive director.
Levingston returns to the Cedar Valley from West Des Moines where she spent the last couple of years working with youths and young mothers. She was senior program director at the Young Women’s Resource Center in Des Moines, which provides in-school programming for young girls and young moms ages 11-24, after-school groups and culture specific groups as well as parenting, childbirth education, postpartum and doula services.
“This is a historical moment. Joyce Levingston is the first African-American executive director serving the YWCA Black Hawk County,” Tracey Schatz, board president said in a news release. “After an extensive search, we are confident that Joyce is the right person to continue our mission and vision while strengthening our reach in Black Hawk County – building upon the legacy of those before her.”
Levingston
BRANDON POLLOCK
Levingston served as the first director of the One City United Momentum program focusing on obtaining sustainable employment and community partnerships. She spent several years as a graduate research associate at University of Northern Iowa and was the community liaison for the John Deere Community Needs Assessment completed in 2021. Levingston has been involved in numerous research projects and publications as part of her advocacy work in the community.
Levingston is the recipient of multiple community awards including Best Student Project Award for founding the Cedar Valley’s Little Free Pantries; inclusion in the Iowa Women’s Foundation’s publication “Ovation: A tribute to Iowa Women and Girls” in 2019; The Courier’s 20 Under 40 award in 2020; and the Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet Community Award for her contribution to anti-racism work in the community.
Levingston received two degrees from the University of Northern Iowa, a master’s in leisure, youth and human services and a bachelor’s in family services. She is a doctoral candidate in allied health, recreation and community services, also from UNI. She sits on the College of Education board at UNI and is also a member of the NAACP Waterloo’s Chapter Education Committee.
Photos: Scenes from Normandy on 79th anniversary of D-Day
A plane flies over the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, Monday June 5, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors gather on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors walk on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors stand on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor holds an American flag on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor plants roses on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors walk on the beach of Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors watch the Atlantic Ocean from Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A man plants roses in the sand of Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor walks on the beach on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S soldiers park on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
War enthusiasts drive on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
French Commando Marine Navy special forces members attend a ceremony in tribute to the 177 French members of the "Commando Kieffer" Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, as part of the 79th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on Normandy beaches to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
A soldiers stands by headstones during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
War planes fly over a ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S war veterans attend a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley salutes during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. war veterans salute during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. war veterans attend a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, greet U.S war veterans during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S war veterans arrive for a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A soldier stands by headstones at the American Cemetery during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with British veteran Jack Kuinn during his visit of Arromanches D-Day museum as part of the 79th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Normandy landings, in Arromanches, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Leon Gautier, a French WWII veteran of the Commando Kieffer, attend a ceremony in tribute to the 177 French members of the "Commando Kieffer" Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, as part of the 79th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on Normandy beaches to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.