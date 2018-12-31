DECORAH — Multi-platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner will be the featured performer for the final day of the Winneshiek County Fair in Decorah July 13.
Nashville singer/songwriter Clare Dunn will be his opening act.
From his 2003 platinum-selling debut Long Black Train, to his most recent 2017 Billboard No. 1 release, Deep South, Turner has garnered multiple Grammy, County Music Association and Academy of Country Music nominations.
Turner’s hits include “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me,” “All Over Me,” and “Time Is Love,” the most played country song of 2012.
The Winneshiek County Fair runs July 9-13.
Buttons can be purchased by going to the Winneshiek County Fair website, winneshiekcountyfair.org or from Country Gardens in Decorah and LetterWerks (Highway 52 location north of Decorah).
