Joni Ernst in Waterloo: Dems want to 'radically change who we are as a nation'

Ernst's race against Greenfield is one of just seven Senate races rated as toss-ups. A loss, along with three or four other Democratic wins around the country, could tip the balance from Republican to Democrat in the U.S. Senate.

"I do believe we can get more done in Washington, D.C., if we are working together," Ernst said, touting her moderate bona fides after the event. She noted she is ranked "one of the most bipartisan senators" in the Senate (she was 34th most bipartisan in 2019 out of 98 senators ranked by Georgetown University).

"I am fighting for our farmers, I am fighting for our veterans and I'll always be fighting for our working families," she added.

Ernst was joined by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is not up for re-election; Harold Youngblut, who is vying for Iowa Senate District 30; and Iowa Rep. Sandy Salmon, looking to keep her seat in District 63.