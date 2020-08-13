Joni Ernst discusses opioid crisis at Van G. Miller HCC in Waterloo

Others said doctors are more likely to prescribe the medication that alleviates the most pain the quickest to get better patient satisfaction scores that lead to better reimbursement, said Adriane Argenio, a general surgeon with MercyOne Waterloo.

“There’s a feeling that the expectation of the public is that there will be no pain after surgery. There’s going to be pain,” she said. “So we get into this routine of giving opioids so we’re aligning with the patients’ goal of no pain, which is not realistic. We’re incentivizing the wrong things.”

Most at the roundtable said a good first step was the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction In the Nation Act, or NOPAIN Act, which was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in November and the U.S. Senate in December.

The bill amends the Social Security Act to promote “access to non-opioid treatments in the hospital outpatient setting” by modifying Medicare’s outpatient policies.