Dysart Witches

A Witches Flash Mob Dance is planned Oct. 18 in downtown Dysart.

 COURTESY PHOTO

DYSART — The Dysart Business Builders and the Dysart Development Corp. are planning the second annual Flash Mob Witches Dance at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 on Main Street.

This year business and community members will be joined by the dance teams from Union High and Middle schools and the Jeune Attente Dance Company.

People should dress up in a be-witching costume and join in.

The dance is the kick-off to the Wine with the Witches Weekend in Dysart.

For more information and a dance tutorial, go to www.dysartwitchws.blogspot.com.

