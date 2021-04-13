Johnson & Johnson vaccine on pause in Black Hawk County as agencies review rare adverse effects

WATERLOO — Nearly 500 University of Northern Iowa students scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday were notified the clinic was canceled.
Iowa vaccine providers were advised early Tuesday to halt giving doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state health department announced in a news release.
The decision came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the recommendation Tuesday. Six rare cases of severe blot clots in people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are being reviewed by the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The Iowa Department of Public Health emphasized Tuesday that the adverse effects are "extremely rare." More than 6.8 million of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine were given in the U.S. as of Monday, according to the CDC. The cases of blood clots involved women between 18-48 who developed symptoms 6-13 days after getting vaccinated.
Black Hawk County Health Department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said the county received about 5,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of last week. Some of the first to get the vaccine were Tyson Foods workers at the Waterloo pork processing plant.
"We have already made contact with our local partners very early this morning asking them to pause on any clinic that they have that has to do with the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine) until further notice," Egbuonye told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
UNI announced Tuesday it would cancel its same-day planned clinic for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Nearly 500 students who registered for the clinic were told about its cancelation Tuesday morning, according to a news release. Those students are able to register for remaining appointments at other clinics during the week for the Pfizer vaccine.
Egbuonye said she continues to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The county gets consistent amounts of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which will continue to be administered to residents.
County supervisors Dan Trelka and Chris Schwartz joined Egbuonye in endorsing the COVID-19 vaccine. Trelka said the vaccine could help end the pandemic and allow people to eventually stop wearing masks. Schwartz said the vaccine is "our ticket out of this pandemic."
"Get it done as soon as there's an opportunity presented to you," Schwartz said Tuesday.
A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to review the adverse cases to determine their significance, the agency said.
Anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and develops severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within a few weeks should contact their health care providers, the CDC said.