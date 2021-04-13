Johnson & Johnson vaccine on pause in Black Hawk County as agencies review rare adverse effects

"We have already made contact with our local partners very early this morning asking them to pause on any clinic that they have that has to do with the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine) until further notice," Egbuonye told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

UNI announced Tuesday it would cancel its same-day planned clinic for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Nearly 500 students who registered for the clinic were told about its cancelation Tuesday morning, according to a news release. Those students are able to register for remaining appointments at other clinics during the week for the Pfizer vaccine.

Egbuonye said she continues to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The county gets consistent amounts of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which will continue to be administered to residents.

County supervisors Dan Trelka and Chris Schwartz joined Egbuonye in endorsing the COVID-19 vaccine. Trelka said the vaccine could help end the pandemic and allow people to eventually stop wearing masks. Schwartz said the vaccine is "our ticket out of this pandemic."

"Get it done as soon as there's an opportunity presented to you," Schwartz said Tuesday.

A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to review the adverse cases to determine their significance, the agency said.