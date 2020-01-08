{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gives a stump speech for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at the Usher’s Ferry lodge in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

DIKE — Former Secretary of State John Kerry will appear with several Democrats running for the U.S. House and Senate at a soup supper this weekend.

The Winter Caucus Warm-Up, hosted by the Grundy County Democrats, will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Dike City Hall.

The event will feature a soup supper, craft beer tasting and pie auction, according to organizers. A free-will donation is requested.

Kerry, the Democratic nominee for president in 2004 who lost to President George W. Bush, will appear from 4 to 5 p.m., according to the group. He has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Other confirmed special guests will include J.D. Scholten, running against U.S. Rep. Steve King in Iowa’s Fourth District; and Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Mike Franken and Eddie Mauro, all running against U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.

State Rep. Ras Smith also will appear as a surrogate for former Vice President Joe Biden, and the presidential campaigns of Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar also plan to send surrogates, according to organizers.

The Iowa caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 3.

