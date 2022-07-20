John Fink lived simply and had a lasting impact on those who knew him

CEDAR FALLS — John Fink lived a simple, inspiring life.

He rode his bike everywhere and often played his guitar out front of the former Cedar Falls Mennonite Church building at Ninth and Clay streets, where he was the longtime groundskeeper and janitor.

Fink, a man in his 60s with high-functioning autism, called the basement of the church home for more than 20 years. He learned in recent months that he’d have to vacate the space because of plans to demolish it.

He unexpectedly took his own life Tuesday morning.

“He had a certain cadence and rhythm to him,” said the Rev. Bob Brown, pastor of the Mennonite Church, now located a few blocks from the building where Fink still lived. “He moved through life on his own terms.”

In the basement was an “apartment,” an old Sunday school classroom, where Claire DeBerg, now of Minneapolis, lived for about a year and a half. Fink had briefly moved out of the church, but returned to another living space in the basement during that time.

DeBerg moved there while she was pregnant and continued living in church for a time after giving birth to her daughter, Gloria, in August 2002.

“We’d see each other every day. … He was easy going, and that’s when there was a baby in the mix,” DeBerg said. “I think he’d say the child was a nice part of the living arrangement.”

“He’d help me, listen and offer advice,” she said.

Additionally, she noted that he recorded the CD “Mahatma Johnny.”

“We played folk music and harmonized together,” DeBerg said. “He was an incredible musician.

“And he knew his history, especially music history.”

People came to associate him with cooking turkey bacon, too, and the basement smelling of it.

“When I heard of his passing, the flash I had of him was him sitting on the church step in the sun playing his guitar,” she added.

Her sister, Jennifer Sensenig, a pastor at the Mennonite Church from 1998 until 2003, said he was a “caring and free spirit” and “was never satisfied with the easy answer.”

“He was a person that was loved, and we loved him back,” she said.

One of the places he rode his bike during an typical week was the Your CBD Store on East Second Street.

“He was a wonderful person,” said owner Heather Stumberg. “He lived very simply and never worried about the little things.”

She said music was “his avenue” and helped him overcome challenges.

“He counseled me, and gave me a lot of advice,” she said. “He was wonderful to visit with, and just was a kind-hearted soul.”

Fink was educated about cannabinoids and healthy living. The two bonded over that.

“There was that instant connection,” Stumberg said.

When back home, he took care of the former church building and was a welcome presence.

“He was always so thoughtful in clearing the sidewalks of snow, or taking care of our classroom rabbits,” said Gretchen Koinzan, manager of Casa Montessori Preschool, which was once a tenant of the church congregation. “He was quiet, but happy, with a smiling face.”

She described how the kids got to know him.

“They loved getting to say hello, and they just loved when he would wave back,” Koinzan said.

Generous, kind, and thoughtful were some of the words she used to describe him.