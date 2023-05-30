Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — Tuesday marks 100 years since one of America’s most iconic symbols of farming moved from factory to field.

John Deere’s Model D was first produced in 1923 in Waterloo’s John Deere factory and its reign ended in 1953 – making it Deere’s longest-running model.

Before the Model D came the Waterloo Boy. The Waterloo Boy was first made by Waterloo Gasoline Engine Company, which began in Waterloo in 1893. In 1918, Deere & Company purchased Waterloo Gasoline Engine Company for $2.1 million. In 2023 prices, that’s $45.5 million.

After the sale, the company became the John Deere Tractor Company. Until the creation of the Model D, Deere continued to produce the Waterloo Boy under the same name.

Louis Witry, lead designer at Waterloo factory, was an important figure in the development of the Waterloo Boy and Model D, according to John Deere historian Neil Dahlstrom. The Model D was supposed to be a new-and-improved Waterloo Boy, Dahlstrom said. However, Deere wanted to move away from the Waterloo branding.

That made the Model D the first tractor with the current Deere branding of green and yellow coloring and the leaping deer logo. The D also looked “more modern” than the Waterloo Boy, which had exposed framing, Dahlstrom said.

Model D had a lower center of gravity and more pulling power. The two-cylinder engine produced 15 horsepower at the drawbar and 22 at the belt. The gears also were encased, which kept out things like dust and rain. The gears ran in an oil bath, keeping them moving and lubricated to operate longer.

Over its 30 years in production small improvements were made, such as changes under the hood and operator comfort improvements such as lights, mufflers, umbrellas and better steering.

In 1923, farmers could buy a Model D for about $1,300.

Both the Waterloo Boy and Model D were intended to do the same thing: replace the horse.

Dahlstrom said more U.S. farmers used horses than tractors until 1953. One of Deere’s main goals was to show it was more profitable to use a tractor than a team of horses or oxen.

After World War I, Dahlstrom said, farmers were looking for ways to increase yields and profits. Research from the company showed there were greater profits for people who grew wheat — which the Model D was designed for — using a tractor than using horses.

Chris Boyens, brand standards manager for Deere, said over Model D’s 30-year run the face of farming changed drastically. Boyens said the D was much easier to maintain, easier to operate and was overall a smaller, more compact tractor. Those features allowed farmers to easily and efficiently convert to mechanized farming, he said.

“That’s what icons are, they live on and to be in production that long … that’s a pretty good starting point,” Boyens said. “It’s our real Model T. That one just holds a special place in John Deere’s history and hearts of John Deere fans.”

Deere began producing its next tractor, the Model R, in 1949. The R was the company’s first diesel tractor, which doubled the horsepower. With that, the Model D was phased out.

Within 30 years, the tractors evolved from being started by hand with no lights, to having rubber tires, electric starters and lights. In the years since, tractors have undergone a revolution, getting much bigger and more fuel efficient, and acquiring comforts like cabs, air conditioning, suspension set-ups, and field mapping. But, Boyens and Dahlstrom agree, the story of tractor technology began with the Waterloo Boy and the Model D.

“It makes a story like the D so special,” Boyens said. “We’ve come so far, but not gone so far, because we’re trying to solve the same challenge. It still pulls and it still powers.”

Biggest tornadoes in Iowa of the past decade Biggest tornadoes in Iowa of the past decade #15. Nov. 11, 2015 #14. Jun. 30, 2014 #13. Aug. 2, 2014 #12. Apr. 14, 2012 #11. Apr. 14, 2012 #10. Jun. 28, 2017 #9. Apr. 5, 2017 #8. May. 27, 2019 #7. Jun. 12, 2013 #6. Jun. 22, 2015 #5. Jul. 14, 2021 #4. Aug. 20, 2019 #3. Jul. 19, 2018 #2. Apr. 4, 2022 #1. Oct. 4, 2013